33 Below Shares Euphoric New Single 'LOYAL' With DRIIA

Kiwi-born producer 33 Below has the ability to craft a track that strikes a perfect balance between introspective listening and peak-time club play. Whilst leaning heavily into UK Garage and euphoric breakbeats, he is also renowned for weaving intricate melodies and textures into his music to create a pop-tinged electronic sound that resonates with a global audience.

Coming off the back of 33 Below's latest remix for Martin Garrix and Lloyiso's record ‘Real Love', he prepares to drop emotionally-resonant new offering ‘LOYAL', out on 24th November via TH3RD BRAIN Records. Opening with a shimmering synthscape and the stunning vocals of UK rising star DRIIA, the track soon erupts in a fury of garage-infused breakbeats: a production tour de force from the emerging young DJ/Producer.

Speaking about the record, 33 Below explains: “I started LOYAL with RL Grime at his place in LA back at the start of the year. I wanted to make a song that drew on both UK and US influences, and cross them over onto one track. I've been closing my sets on this US tour with it and I'm so stoked with the reaction it's getting!”

33 Below has achieved some major milestones as of late, such as supporting Fred Again on his only live show in New Zealand earlier in the year, a true testament to his star quality. The track follows previous single ‘HOLD TIGHT' and ‘PROTECTA' and will be followed by the release of 33 Below's sophomore EP PUSHER, which has been put together across multiple continents with the help of some highly renowned collaborators such as RL Grime and Duskus.

Growing up in small-town New Zealand, electronic producer Jack Laven, aka 33 Below, started playing around with music software as a new creative outlet. Fast forward a couple of years and 33 Below is quickly becoming a familiar name in the vocabulary of electronic music fans around the world. From Drum and Bass to House to emotional UK Garage, he has been pushing the envelope and developing his sound, which has most recently been presented in the form of his debut EP Motions.

His first release of 2023 was his UK Garage remix of Odd Mob's club hit ‘LEFT TO RIGHT', catching the attention of Disclosure, What So Not, DJ EZ, and AC Slater. This was quickly followed by official remixes of venbee and Rudimental's ‘die young' and SILK's breakout single 'Quiver'. Whatever musical sub-strain he turns his hands to, there is always a strong common thread - a signature depth and detailing that makes for an instantly recognisable 33 Below sound.

Not only has 33 Below been a support act for Fred Again, but he has also been selling out headline shows in New Zealand and London, expanding his audience through his unique and hard-hitting live performances. He is currently supporting RL Grime on his 18-date tour around the US, before heading to New Zealand and for a summer festival run, including a performance at Hidden Valley festival.

The star was also recently signed to Wasserman, for bookings in North America. 33 Below's deep understanding of how to create tension and release in a record translates into a sound that is not only danceable but emotionally resonant amongst a live audience.

‘LOYAL' by 33 Below is out on 24th November via TH3RD BRAIN.