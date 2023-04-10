311 Release Sped-Up Version of 'Amber'

311 have shared a sped-up version of their hit single "Amber" today.

Originally released in 2002, "Amber" has become synonymous with the band themselves. The track has appeared in movies including 50 First Dates, Dear John, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, landed on charts such as Billboard'sBlubbing Under Hot 100 Singles (#3), Modern Rock Tracks (#13), and Adult Top 40 (#27), and currently boasts over 193 million streams on Spotify.

The sped-up version of "Amber" is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music now.

On the inspiration for the new version, Nick Hexum shares, "My daughters keep showing me TikToks of their friends making videos to Amber. They seem to like it more sped up. I'm like whatever floats your boat!"

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Chad Sexton (drums), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), and P-Nut (bass).



311 mixes rock, rap, reggae & funk into their own unique, hybrid sound - and 32 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S.

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead.

311 have released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD's and a boxed-set, and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Ten albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Sales Chart - and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Radio Chart - including three #1 singles: "Down," "Love Song," and "Don't Tread On Me" - along with "Amber," "All Mixed Up," "Come Original," "Creatures For Awhile," "Hey You," and "Sunset in July."

Listen to the new single here: