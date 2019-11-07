2020 Country Cruising Cruise Names Danielle Peck as Host

As the SOLD OUT 2019 Country Cruising Cruise sets sail this weekend, organizers are already gearing up for Country Cruising 2020 with The Charlie Daniels Band, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, David Nail, Ray Scott and Jenny Tolman announced to perform with more names to be added. SiriusXM's Y2Kounry on-air personality Danielle Peck will serve as the cruise host, which will set sail November 9-14, 2020.



"We are extremely excited about the lineup for 2020 already," says Country Cruising executive producer Tracy Michaels. "The response from the country music industry and the fans has been overwhelming. We are setting sail this weekend for the 2019 edition of Country Cruising and we are completely sold out! We will be announcing more names in the coming weeks for 2020."



Country Cruising will cruise from Tampa, Florida to Costa Maya where you can find ancient Maya ruins and mysterious jungles just begging to be explored, as well as private beach clubs and trendy restaurants - all in one place. The journey continues to Cozumel which is ripe for one-of-a-kind adventures including the Chankanaab National Park, where you can snorkel among the colorful reefs and schools of tropical fish.





Related Articles View More Music Stories