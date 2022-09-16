12AM Releases New Single 'Nothing Into Something'

Rising artist 12AM has released another insatiable hit with his latest track "Nothing Into Something," out now via Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

The pensive pop song accentuates 12AM's smooth and effortless vocals as he dives into the complexities of a relationship, sharing a story around the pitfalls of love, miscommunication, and learning to find success within yourself. "Nothing Into Something" is yet another example of 12AM's detailed songwriting and knack for crafting melodic pop hooks layered over live instrument production.

"When I wrote 'Nothing Into Something' my goal was to give listeners a feeling of euphoria," shares 12AM. He continues, "Everyone gets into difficult conversations with their partners and loved ones, it's how you come together to overcome the odds that makes the difference."

"Nothing Into Something" is the latest release from 12AM following a string of recent offerings including "Hollywood," produced by ​​Grammy-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, Sueco), which inspired his return home to Toronto after spending the past few years living in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, 12AM also released the smoldering star-studded single "Showgirls" featuring Tyla Yaweh and Pressa which garnered more than 3.1 million combined global streams and received media praise from the likes of HotNewHipHop, Hollywood Life, Much Music, and 6ixBuzz among others.

Starting his career in Toronto, Matthew Dubois - who is better known as 12AM - is an emerging rhythmic pop singer stemming from the ever-expanding Canadian music scene. Making waves with his 2021 EP, After Midnight, the record featured notable tracks "Voices" which boasted 7 million streams and "come over" which premiered on Travis Mills' Apple Music 1 radio show, adding to 12AM's over 35 million global streams and counting.

Earning love from streaming platforms and radio alike, his releases have also landed numerous debuts on New Music Playlists in the US and Canada including Spotify's coveted New Music Friday as well as their tear drop playlist and Post Malone's 'posty's playlist.'

With more music constantly on the horizon, the future looks incredibly bright and 12AM's repertoire is only at its inception. Prolific in his dexterity, 12AM is consistently writing for other artists as well as himself. He can be seen frequently working with Elijah Woods and Omer Fedi (Kid Laroi "Without You," 24kGoldn & Iann Dior "Mood," and Lil Nas X "Montero").

Touring accolades include shows with Internet Money, Iann Dior, Jez Dior, 24kGoldn, Jutes, Trevor Daniel, and Souly Had. No stranger to media coverage and acclaim from tastemakers, praise has rolled in from industry key players such as Complex, Elevator Mag, idolator, Lyrical Lemonade, and Noisey. A true musical genius of mixing melodic sounds and prolific storytelling, 12AM is the artist to keep on your radar in 2022.

Listen to the new single here: