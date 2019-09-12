Psychic Twin Confirms LA Show on October 11

Psychic Twin is excited to announce her first ever headlining show in Los Angeles. She will be playing October 11 at Gold Diggers. The bill also includes Drum & Lace as well as a DJ set from Empress Of. The venue is located at 5632 Santa Monica Blvd.

Psychic Twin is the dreamy synth-pop solo project of songwriter and producer Erin Fein. Inspired by Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Grace Jones, her songs feature lush synthesizers, propulsive beats, and looped backup vocals. Originally from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, she began writing and recording solo material during the early 2010s, taking the name Psychic Twin as she found herself channeling energy that led her to believe that she was spiritually collaborating with her 'other self' or non-existent twin.

Erin's first release was the 2012 single "Gonna Get Her." The following year she moved to Brooklyn and released her second single, "Strangers." 2016 saw the release of her debut full-length, Strange Diary via PolyVinyl.

Now living in Los Angeles, Psychic Twin will be releasing her first single of new material next month. She is also hard at work on her second full length album, slated for release in 2020.

Photo Credit: Julia Brokaw





