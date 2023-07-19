((( O ))) shares 'don't die'

The album is out this summer on August 27th (the day of her birthday).

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist and activist ((( O ))) today shares her latest "Don't Die" off of her forthcoming album, ((( 4 ))), out this summer on August 27th (the day of her birthday).

An unpronounceable symbol, ((( O ))) represents an all-seeing eye, the big bang, birth, rebirth, the female anatomy that makes birth possible, a ripple in an otherwise still body of crystal clear water... or whatever else that might resonate with you. Pre-save ((( 4 ))) HERE.

Sonically, "Don't Die" takes you into indie-tronica hyperdrive, crossing the hurried electro stylings of Grimes with the serene subtlty of Little Dragon's Yukimi Nagano. Quickly cut synths and kick-drums sit atop long, hypnotic, free-flowing vocals. Of "Don't Die," ((( O ))) says, it's a "song of celebration.

Celebrating the unbreakable spirit that connects us. Our inner strength and resilience lies within everyone in the face of challenges, that we can find the strength to persevere and triumph together.” The result is a conjure of a space-age video game, zipping through the cosmos to the soundtrack of her ever-soothing, otherworldly voice.  

Alluringly futuristic in contrast to the languid "Sanctuary," ((( O )))'s earlier single that celebrated the female form in procreation, "Don't Die" enhances ((( O )))'s world further, citing fans of FKJ alongside Jhene Aiko or Kehlani's soaring vocals with Medasin and Raveena's RNB styling. ((( O ))) invites the audience to step into the unknown, embrace the beauty of the human experience, and connect with the universal truths that bind us all. 

((( O ))) invites listeners to embark on a sonic odyssey, where enchanting melodies and introspective lyrics intertwine to create a profound emotional experience. The music represents an exploration of the depths of human existence, navigating the complexities of life, love, and spirituality. Through the lens of an alien protagonist, ((( O ))) delves into universal themes of identity, transformation, and the pursuit of inner harmony.

The alien's journey mirrors our own quest for meaning, inviting us to reflect on our place in the cosmos and the power we hold within. ((( O ))) celebrates the beauty of diversity and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality, recognizing that we are all interconnected threads in the cosmic tapestry, on a collective journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and transcendence.

Recently becoming a mother has changed ((( O )))'s entire perspective on what it means to be a creator, and how one is able to share their ideas with an audience as an educator of sorts. ((( O ))) not only cares deeply about the preservation and adoration of the planet - she actually acts on it and lives the lifestyle wholeheartedly. For a period of time she lived in a solar-powered treehouse in the Philippines, in an eco-village, where she lived and worked to preserve the land in its natural state.

She runs a sustainability charity and native seed store in the Philippines, called the Living Library, and makes clothes with all natural materials and dye, as well as jewelry, all under the name of The Sundrop Garden. She lives and breathes everything she’s preaching in her music, making it all the more gorgeous on top of the sonic feast she serves up. Learn more about these admiral facets of her creativity and passions in this short documentary.

((( O ))) invites the audience to step into the unknown, embrace the beauty of the human experience, and connect with the universal truths that bind us all. ((( O ))) resonates with those who yearn for music that transcends boundaries, expands consciousness, and speaks to the depths of the soul. It's her transformative journey, where music becomes a conduit for self-exploration, connection, and awakening.

Photo by Maria Inez Moro


Michael Major

