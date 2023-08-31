((( O ))) Shares '((( 4 ))' Album

Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist and activist ((( O ))) today shares the next installment of the story with new album, ((( 4 ))). The video for "Travelin'" sees the alien protagonist in the midst of their journey through worlds and self discovery - a proper celebration of ((( 4 ))) released this past Sunday 8/27 on ((( O )))'s birthday.

Intentionally unpronounceable, ((( O ))) represents an all-seeing eye, the big bang, birth, rebirth, a ripple in an otherwise still body of crystal clear water... ((( O ))) is for fans of FKJ, Jhene Aiko, or Kehlani's soaring vocals, as well as Medasin and Raveena.

As she embraces all of these different sounds, she reminds us of both the light and dark aspects of our existence and finding sanctuary within ourselves. Across the album, which was intuitively concocted in a series of jam sessions, we hear the sheer playfulness on "Black Cat," the ethereal, meditative "Travelin'," and more.

Of ((( 4 ))), ((( O ))) explains, "Exploring the realms of ritual, birth, and death—themes that resonate with the core of my being. So much about embarking on self-discovery, higher selves, past lives, earthly stewardship, motherhood.. and attempting to express the magnitude of carrying all of it within the universe of my human experience - while trying not to forget to have fun.. album ((( 4 ))) is a transformative story that holds a special place in my heart."

((( O )))'s efforts to preserve and connect with the planet is engrained with her music making. For a period of time she lived in a solar-powered treehouse in the Philippines, in an eco-village, where she lived and worked to preserve the land in its natural state.

She runs a sustainability charity and native seed store in the Philippines, called the Living Library, makes jewelry and clothes with all natural materials and dye under the name of The Sundrop Garden. Learn more about these admiral facets of her creativity and passions in this short documentary.