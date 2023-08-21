((( O ))) Releases Dreamy 'COLORS' Session

"Travelin'" by ((( O ))) is out this Friday, August 25.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

((( O ))) Releases Dreamy 'COLORS' Session

Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist and activist ((( O ))) today premieres her stunning COLORS session for "Travelin'" ahead of her forthcoming album ((( 4 ))). Watch HERE, pre-save "Travelin'" available on all DSPs this Friday 8/25 HERE, and pre-save the album ((( 4 ))) out on 8/27, her birthday, HERE.

Unpronounceable, ((( O ))) represents an all-seeing eye, the big bang, birth, rebirth, a ripple in an otherwise still body of crystal clear water... or whatever else that might resonate with you. ((( O )))  is for fans of FKJ, Jhene Aiko, or Kehlani's soaring vocals, as well as Medasin and Raveena's RNB stylings, and at times the jittery electro energy of Grimes.

As she embraces all of these different sounds, she reminds us of both the light and dark aspects of our existence and finding sanctuary within ourselves. "Travelin'" is booming in its gentle meditative nature; as ((( O )))'s voice floats above a trepidatious gait of the percussion, it's almost as if you're getting sucked up into the whirlwind of her energy as it ebbs and flows throughout.

For this COLORS performance, she's as intentional with the placement of each indigo-dyed finger as she is with each note in her arrangement. “TRAVELIN’ is a meditative journey that introspects between light and dark, revealing the deep thoughts I am stuck with most of the time. Along the way, I'll introduce you to my invisible friends, the light beings who guide me through the connections that bind us all," ((( O ))) explains. 

Through the lens of an alien protagonist, ((( O ))) delves into universal themes of identity, transformation, and the pursuit of inner harmony. The alien's journey mirrors our own quest for meaning, inviting us to reflect on our place in the cosmos and the power we hold within. ((( O ))) celebrates the beauty of diversity and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality, recognizing that we are all on a collective journey.

Yet, she always comes back to earth. ((( O )))'s efforts to preserve and connect with the planet is engrained with her music making. For a period of time she lived in a solar-powered treehouse in the Philippines, in an eco-village, where she lived and worked to preserve the land in its natural state.

She runs a sustainability charity and native seed store in the Philippines, called the Living Library, makes jewelry and clothes with all natural materials and dye under the name of The Sundrop Garden. Learn more about these admiral facets of her creativity and passions in this short documentary.

((( O ))) resonates with those who yearn for music that transcends boundaries, expands consciousness, and speaks to the depths of the soul. It's her transformative journey, where music becomes a conduit for self-exploration, connection, and awakening.

"Travelin'" by ((( O ))) is out this Friday, August 25, pre-save it here.

photo courtesy of COLORS (@colorsxstudios)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates Photo
Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

Nessa Barrett returns to the road for her biggest North American headline tour to date, with support from MAY-A. It kicks off on October 6 in Austin,TX at Austin City Limits Festival, visits major markets coast-to-coast including a two-night stand in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues, and concludes on November 16 in Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom.

2
Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 in September Photo
Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September

For the release of “One Way Street” Roberts partnered with Nashville-based company, The General Insurance in its initiative to support rising artists. They unveiled The General Sound Studio™ and are collaborating with Epic Records to provide national exposure and give up-and-coming artists their big break.

3
Gracie Abrams Sets Second & Final Shows in Australia Photo
Gracie Abrams Sets Second & Final Shows in Australia

She just opened for Taylor Swift on 30 dates of the singer’s blockbuster North American leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and Gracie was just announced as direct support for Swift’s 2024 North American dates. The AU news follows the release of Abram’s critically acclaimed debut studio album, Good Riddance (out now via Interscope Records).

4
Brothers Osborne to Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award Photo
Brothers Osborne to Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award

Brothers Osborne will be recognized this October with the 2023 Angels Among Us Award for outstanding commitment to the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The artists join past winners including Randy Owen, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Lon Helton and Bill Mayne.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET