((( O ))) Releases Dreamy 'COLORS' Session

Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist and activist ((( O ))) today premieres her stunning COLORS session for "Travelin'" ahead of her forthcoming album ((( 4 ))). Watch HERE, pre-save "Travelin'" available on all DSPs this Friday 8/25 HERE, and pre-save the album ((( 4 ))) out on 8/27, her birthday, HERE.

Unpronounceable, ((( O ))) represents an all-seeing eye, the big bang, birth, rebirth, a ripple in an otherwise still body of crystal clear water... or whatever else that might resonate with you. ((( O ))) is for fans of FKJ, Jhene Aiko, or Kehlani's soaring vocals, as well as Medasin and Raveena's RNB stylings, and at times the jittery electro energy of Grimes.

As she embraces all of these different sounds, she reminds us of both the light and dark aspects of our existence and finding sanctuary within ourselves. "Travelin'" is booming in its gentle meditative nature; as ((( O )))'s voice floats above a trepidatious gait of the percussion, it's almost as if you're getting sucked up into the whirlwind of her energy as it ebbs and flows throughout.

For this COLORS performance, she's as intentional with the placement of each indigo-dyed finger as she is with each note in her arrangement. “TRAVELIN’ is a meditative journey that introspects between light and dark, revealing the deep thoughts I am stuck with most of the time. Along the way, I'll introduce you to my invisible friends, the light beings who guide me through the connections that bind us all," ((( O ))) explains.

Through the lens of an alien protagonist, ((( O ))) delves into universal themes of identity, transformation, and the pursuit of inner harmony. The alien's journey mirrors our own quest for meaning, inviting us to reflect on our place in the cosmos and the power we hold within. ((( O ))) celebrates the beauty of diversity and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality, recognizing that we are all on a collective journey.

Yet, she always comes back to earth. ((( O )))'s efforts to preserve and connect with the planet is engrained with her music making. For a period of time she lived in a solar-powered treehouse in the Philippines, in an eco-village, where she lived and worked to preserve the land in its natural state.

She runs a sustainability charity and native seed store in the Philippines, called the Living Library, makes jewelry and clothes with all natural materials and dye under the name of The Sundrop Garden. Learn more about these admiral facets of her creativity and passions in this short documentary.

((( O ))) resonates with those who yearn for music that transcends boundaries, expands consciousness, and speaks to the depths of the soul. It's her transformative journey, where music becomes a conduit for self-exploration, connection, and awakening.

"Travelin'" by ((( O ))) is out this Friday, August 25, pre-save it here.

photo courtesy of COLORS (@colorsxstudios)