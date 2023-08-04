††† (Crosses) Announce Forthcoming Album With New Song

Along with the track comes a new music video and the announcement of a string of U.S. shows.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

††† (Crosses) —Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez — release their new single “Invisible Hand." It's the introduction to the duo's anticipated new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., due October 13th with notable features from EL-P and Robert Smith.

Along with the track comes a new music video and the announcement of a string of U.S. shows. Tickets for the live dates go on sale Tuesday August 8th 10am local time - Go to crossesmusic.com for tickets and preorder Watch the new video HERE.

For the "Invisible Hand" video, Moreno and Lopez choose striking imagery to reflect the song's energy. The clip begins with a woman and child sitting across from each other in an interrogation room and continues to unfold in signature cinematic fashion. 

“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons. There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.” says Chino Moreno on the making of the album.

The arrival of Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. will follow the band's critically acclaimed EP PERMANENT.RADIANT, which recently received a new spin on the duo's PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED. The reimagined release contained remixes from a noteworthy list of electronic innovators including Hudson Mohawke, suicideyear, AWAY, and Machinedrum.

With “Invisible Hand,” Moreno and Lopez embark upon a new chapter filled with merciless creations as they continue making music without compromise.

ABOUT ††† (CROSSES):

††† immersive, cinematic soundscapes are rich with emotion, empathy, and depth that can only be the result of a truly intimate collaboration. Credit for this intensity goes to the decades-long friendship between principal members Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez, childhood friends who formed the band in 2011.

Over the years, ††† have evolved into a vibrant collision of sounds, styles, and eras, while foregrounding their own sense of drama, strength, and severity. The upcoming second ††† full-length, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete., is full of these personal touchstones and diverse interests. Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete. is the first ††† album since the band unexpectedly re-emerged at the end of 2020 with a cover of Cause and Effect’s “The Beginning of the End.”

That was followed exactly a year later by another surprise song, an electro-pop take on Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses.” Sufficiently back in a groove, ††† released a series of singles that culminated in 2022’s PERMANENT.RADIANT EP and a remixed version of that EP titled PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED.

The band also discovered new approaches to production and lyrics on the forthcoming album that resist any temptation to let the past dictate their future—musically, lyrically, and personally.

﻿Photo Credit - Brian Ziff


