Review: BOMBAY CHOWK on the UES-A Charming and Authentic Indian Meal Experience

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Tucked away on 1st Avenue between 73rd and 74th Street is an Indian restaurant that shouldn’t be missed. Bombay Chowk offers a regional Indian menu with a focus on Goan cuisine, foods popular in the Goa region of India. It is a charming eatery that shares the design of Jaipur, Rajasthan India, known for its opulent palaces. The dining room has seating for all size parties, outdoor tables available, and you'll appreciate their attentive, thoughtful service.

The restaurant was founded by Executive Chef-Owner Assis Goes and business Co-Owner P. Sumi. Chef Goes is originally from Goa in northern India. He has impressive professional experience internationally before relocating to New York City in 2008. He opened his first restaurant, Ruchi Indian Cuisine, located at the World Trade Center, and then Bombay Chowk on the Upper East Side. Chef Goes has a true dedication to preserving traditional Indian culinary practices and he is proud of the meticulous preparation in each of his recipes.

I visited Bombay Chowk for a luncheon with a friend who was born and raised in India and we were delighted by the special menu that is served each afternoon. The offerings have a choice of a starter such as Green Salad or Soup of the Day. The entrée choices include the delicious, perfectly seasoned Shrimp Tikka Masala, Goan Fish Casserole or Mangalorean Korri Gassi Shrimp. The Tandoori lunch is as good as it gets with selections such as Tandoori Chicken Breast, Mango Shrimp Gulmahar or a Makamali Kabab.

We’ll be back soon for dinner. Some of the outstanding menu choices include appetizers such as Balachao, a fiery, tangy, and slightly sweet pickled dish, that can be prepared with shrimp, squid, or scallops. A tempting main dish is their Xacuti, a rich, spicy, and aromatic Goan curry made with roasted spices and fresh coconut or a specialty like Goat Sukha, dry goat tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and finished with roasted coconut and the chef’s signature spices. If you want a taste of the house, consider the Combination Platter that features Malai Kabab, Chicken Tikka, Barrah Kabab, and shrimp, offering a flavorful selection of signature favorites in one dish. Of course, there are breads crafted in house that include Naan, Roti, and Poori.

Bombay Chowk’s beverage menu perfectly complements food choices and includes Complementing the menu, Bombay Chowk offers a selection of beers, wines, and prosecco. Indian beers include Kingfisher, Taj Mahal, Old Monk, and the Indian American 1947. Guests should enjoy the Rhubarb falooda flavored with rose water is a milkshake-like drink that makes for a very nice dessert. And don't miss their Chico Shake!

Fine Indian fair awaits you at Bombay Chowk. Find out why people travel from all over the city to this neighborhood favorite.

Bombay Chowk is located at 1378 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily with take-out and local delivery. For more information, visit bombaychowk.com or call 212-249-4111. Follow them on Instagram @bombaychowk.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bombay Chowk

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