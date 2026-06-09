Review: ART NoMad Offers A Seasonal Rooftop Hideaway Above Manhattan

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ART NoMad recently opened at Arlo NoMad just in time for the warm weather. The latest rooftop destination sits 31 stories above Manhattan, offering incredible views and a casual place to relax this season. Plus, it's close enough to Times Square to make it a perfect stop before or after a show.

The rooftop is small and intimate, attracting a wide range of people. We saw large work groups, couples, and even solo guests all taking in the scene and the view. The latter is impressive. Every seat in the house offers views of the Manhattan skyline, but certain ones even capture the Empire State Building up close.

The design of the space is intentionally minimal. Pops of color come from the yellow umbrellas and the 30’ x 40’ mural titled “Your Spirit, made by Miami-born artist Rey Jaffet, a colorful figure in motion. You’ll also enjoy plenty of greenery planted and draped throughout the open space, providing an even more relaxed sanctuary. Once the sun goes down, the twinkle lights strung overhead create a cozy ambiance as the sky turns a vibrant shade of pink behind the tall buildings.

If you can, try for a spot on a sofa, if not for comfort but to be close to one of the most interesting features on the roof: it’s the glass Sky Walk. Stand by or on it to check out a wild perspective of the streets directly below.

A rooftop isn't complete without a proper bar program, and luckily for us, ART NoMad has just that, offering the refreshing summertime classics, like a frozen mango margarita and an Aperol spritz. We had the Golden Margarita made with Casamigos blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime, orange juice, agave, and tajín for some spice. We also tried the Matcha No. 31 with green tea-infused Condesa gin, matcha, and lemon, which was a fun take on the popular tea.

The food menu wasn’t available when we visited, but there was a solid selection of snacks, like popcorn with melted butter and spiced nuts in a Togarashi-ranch dressing. Now, guests can enjoy a few more options, all on the lighter side and great for sharing, including a charcuterie board with prosciutto and salami; tahini hummus with marinated olives, served with pita; and chips with guacamole. The one bigger item is the chicken Caesar wrap stocked with romaine and parmesan in a house dressing, which is ideal for hungrier patrons that may or may not want to share.

Don’t be afraid to chat with the servers either, especially if you’re curious about the menu or are undecided. They offer great suggestions and are super friendly. It’s clear they want you to enjoy your time there and will go the extra mile to ensure you do.

ART NoMad is located at 11 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016. For information on hours or reservations, visit https://artrooftops.com/location/nomad/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

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