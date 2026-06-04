GLACE Launches New Summer Ice Cream Treats

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We're excited to share that Glace – the cult-favorite dessert destination from founder and culinary innovator Sasha Zabar has officially launches its new summer menu.

Best known for drawing lines around the block with the now-viral S’mores Hot Chocolate and inventive frozen treats, Glace has become one of NYC’s buzziest sweet spots. This summer’s lineup brings back fan-favorite frozen creations alongside a new collection of sundaes built around Glace's signature housemade soft serve and frozen yogurt flavors.

Menu highlights include:

Sundae Princesse – brown butter vanilla soft serve topped with a raspberry almond and pistachio hard shell and fresh raspberry jam

Amalfi Lemon Sundae – a frozen lemon filled with Meyer Lemon Greek Yogurt, lemon sorbet and a toasted marshmallow swirl

Classic S’mores Frozen Chocolate – frozen chocolate topped with a toasted marshmallow rim, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Shortcake – soft serve of choice with with Harry’s strawberry sauce and shortcake crumble

Fifty/Fifty – half frozen chocolate and half brown butter vanilla soft serve, topped with fluff sauce and crushed Oreo

Cookie Butter Pretzel Sundae – soft serve of choice with cookie butter and crunch salted pretzels

S'mores Cup – a sundae with cookie crumble, soft serve of choice, hot fudge and a toasted marshmallow swirl

Peanut Butter Cup Glacier – frozen chocolate and peanut butter soft serve, topped with a chocolate hardshell, whipped cream and crunchy peanut butter

Honey Butter Sundae – soft serve of choice topped with warm Niagara honey, Isigny French Butter and Flakey Maldon Sea Salt

For more information and locations, please visit GLACE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Glace