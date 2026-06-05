1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Celebrates Knicks NBA Finals Run

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1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run with the property's iconic rooftop "1" signs illuminated in blue and orange across the Brooklyn waterfront, alongside a limited-time cocktail available exclusively at the new Barbuto Garden.

Inspired by the spirit of New York City and the excitement surrounding the Knicks' return to the Finals, the Garden Glory cocktail takes its cues from Madison Square Garden and one of the most memorable seasons in recent franchise history. The cocktail combines blanco tequila, mandarin syrup, grapefruit, zero-waste house citrus juice, and habanero, finished with black salt and a float of black curaçao that brings the team's signature blue-and-orange colors to the glass.

Guests can catch every NBA Finals game at Barbuto Garden, Chef Jonathan Waxman's new outdoor gathering space adjacent to Barbuto Brooklyn. Featuring communal seating, walk-up counter service, house-made snacks, pizzas, cocktails, and a beer program with 16 rotating taps and more than 40 bottles and cans, the laid-back, Italian-inspired venue is designed for gathering with friends over great food, drinks, and sports. The NBA Finals kick off a summer of sports viewing at Barbuto Garden, with soccer matches set to be streamed throughout the season.

Inspired by the spirit of New York City and the New York Knicks' return to the NBA Finals, their Garden Glory features vibrant blue and orange hues that pay tribute to the team's iconic colors and the energy surrounding the Finals.

● Blanco tequila

● Mandarin syrup

● Grapefruit

● Zero-waste house citrus juice

● Habanero

● Black salt

● Black curaçao float

Barbuto Garden is located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For more information, visit 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge: Sustainable Luxury Hotel in Dumbo.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge