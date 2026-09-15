Video: ABT Previews FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS in BEHIND THE BALLET Series

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





American Ballet Theatre has posted a new installment of its BEHIND THE BALLET series, featuring dance historian Elizabeth Kaye previewing the company's upcoming FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS program. The video marks the first of three planned talks covering ABT's 2026 Fall Season offerings, with Kaye walking viewers through the works that make up this particular bill.

The program brings together three pieces representing different eras and sensibilities in ballet. It includes the company premiere of Helen Pickett's PETAL, the return of Jiří Kylián's PETITE MORT, and Natalia Makarova's staging of PAQUITA. In the video, Kaye explains how each of these works pulls audiences into its own distinct world, offering context on the choreographic range spanning the evening.

The talk is part of a broader video series in which Kaye, described as ABT's dance historian and a New York Times number-one best-selling author, provides deep dives into each of the company's 2026 Fall Season programs, including NEOCLASSICAL WORKS and AN ELEGY AND A DREAM. ABT's 2026 Fall Season is set to run October 21 through 31, with tickets available through abt.org.

The FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS program joins a season of repertory offerings from American Ballet Theatre, following the company's continued output of behind-the-scenes and performance content, including its Studio Company's recent LA BAYADÈRE Suite performance at The Joyce Theater.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 04 Hrs 29 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link