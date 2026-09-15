Video: ABT Previews FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS in BEHIND THE BALLET Series
Dance historian Elizabeth Kaye previews a program featuring three distinct choreographic voices.
American Ballet Theatre has posted a new installment of its BEHIND THE BALLET series, featuring dance historian Elizabeth Kaye previewing the company's upcoming FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS program. The video marks the first of three planned talks covering ABT's 2026 Fall Season offerings, with Kaye walking viewers through the works that make up this particular bill.
The program brings together three pieces representing different eras and sensibilities in ballet. It includes the company premiere of Helen Pickett's PETAL, the return of Jiří Kylián's PETITE MORT, and Natalia Makarova's staging of PAQUITA. In the video, Kaye explains how each of these works pulls audiences into its own distinct world, offering context on the choreographic range spanning the evening.
The talk is part of a broader video series in which Kaye, described as ABT's dance historian and a New York Times number-one best-selling author, provides deep dives into each of the company's 2026 Fall Season programs, including NEOCLASSICAL WORKS and AN ELEGY AND A DREAM. ABT's 2026 Fall Season is set to run October 21 through 31, with tickets available through abt.org.
The FRESH VISIONS AND TIMELESS CLASSICS program joins a season of repertory offerings from American Ballet Theatre, following the company's continued output of behind-the-scenes and performance content, including its Studio Company's recent LA BAYADÈRE Suite performance at The Joyce Theater.
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