ABT Principals Herman Cornejo and James Whiteside to Give Farewell Performances

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American Ballet Theatre has announced that Principal Dancers James Whiteside and Herman Cornejo will conclude their performing careers with the Company during ABT's 2027 Metropolitan Opera House Season. Whiteside will give his final performance on June 30, 2027, in Giselle, opposite Isabella Boylston. Cornejo will give his final performance on July 17, 2027, in Swan Lake, opposite Skylar Brandt.

Though their careers have followed very different paths, both artists have transformed the Company through exceptional artistry, fearless creativity, unwavering dedication, and an enduring commitment to ballet. Herman Cornejo devoted his entire professional life to American Ballet Theatre, rising from ABT Studio Company to become one of its most revered Principal Dancers. James Whiteside reimagined what it means to be a ballet artist in the 21st century, bringing fearless creativity both on stage and beyond. Together, they have helped shape the modern identity of American Ballet Theatre.

Following his farewell performance, James Whiteside will continue his career as a dancer, choreographer, writer, musician, recording artist, producer, creative collaborator, and advocate for the arts and LGBTQ+ communities.

Herman Cornejo is writing a book about his journey and will continue performing, choreographing, and teaching, and will appear as a guest artist around the world while continuing to help and guide the next generation of artists.

'Every era of American Ballet Theatre is shaped by extraordinary artists whose talent leaves a lasting imprint on the Company. Herman Cornejo and James Whiteside have done exactly that, each in his own remarkable way,' said Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre.

'Herman represents the very heart of American Ballet Theatre. From a young dancer in ABT Studio Company to becoming the longest-serving Principal Dancer on our roster, he has embodied artistic excellence, humility, generosity, and an unwavering devotion to this institution. Whether soaring across the stage as the Prince in Swan Lake, bringing incomparable passion to Romeo, or captivating audiences across the great classical and dramatic repertoire, Herman has given us deep and memorable performances that will forever be part of ABT's history. While audiences around the world will continue to experience his artistry, it is here, on the ABT stage, that his legacy will be felt most deeply.

James has inspired audiences by fearlessly redefining what it means to be a ballet artist today. From his commanding interpretations of the great classical princes to memorable performances in works by Alexei Ratmansky and other leading choreographers, James has brought intelligence, wit, athleticism, and extraordinary theatricality to every role. Beyond the stage, through choreography, writing, music, film, and advocacy, he has opened doors for other artists to think more expansively about who they can be while remaining deeply committed to the rigor and tradition of classical ballet.

Together, Herman and James leave American Ballet Theatre immeasurably richer. While we will miss seeing them perform with the Company, their influence on ABT, our audiences, and the world of dance will continue for generations to come.'

Herman Cornejo

Born in Argentina, Cornejo is one of the most celebrated dancers of our time. At the age of 16, he won the Gold Medal at the VIII International Ballet Competition in Moscow, becoming the youngest dancer in the history of the competition to receive the award. He joined ABT Studio Company in 1998 and American Ballet Theatre in 1999 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2003. He has performed more than 160 works spanning the classical and contemporary repertoires of over 70 choreographers. He has originated nearly 50 roles in World Premieres by choreographers including Alexei Ratmansky, Justin Peck, Twyla Tharp, Wayne McGregor, Mark Morris, Mauro Bigonzetti, Russell Maliphant, and Benjamin Millepied, and has performed in 35 countries.

His many honors include the Benois de la Danse, Bessie Award, Konex Platinum Award, María Ruanova Award, and Dance Magazine Award. He was named a UNESCO Messenger of Peace. Cornejo is also a coach at American Ballet Theatre and holds a Certificate in Arts Leadership from New York University. In 2021, he founded the non-profit organization Herman Cornejo - The State Of The Arts, whose first project was the creation of Anima Animal, a dance piece originated as a tribute to Vaslav Nijinsky, based on an Indigenous Guarani legend.

'When I arrived in New York as a young boy from Argentina, I carried little more than a dream. American Ballet Theatre gave that dream a home, a purpose, and a life beyond anything I could have imagined. Over these 29 extraordinary years, I have been fortunate to dance the works of remarkable choreographers, and share the stage with extraordinary artists,' states Cornejo.

'For me, what has also made this journey even more unforgettable is the audience. Over the span of a lifetime, they have watched me grow from a young dancer into an artist. Through triumphs and disappointments, debuts and final bows, they were always there, and every time I stepped onto the stage, I danced for them.

I want to thank American Ballet Theatre for believing in me and giving me a place where I could grow not only as an artist, but as a human being.

Although my journey with this company as a performing artist is coming to an end, my journey with dance is not. This is not a goodbye to dance, it is simply the beginning of a new chapter.'

James Whiteside

Since joining American Ballet Theatre in 2012 and being promoted to Principal Dancer just one year later, James Whiteside has become one of ballet's most dynamic and recognizable artists. A performer celebrated for his athleticism, theatricality, wit, and fearless individuality, Whiteside has consistently challenged expectations of what it means to be a ballet artist.

He will give his final performance on June 30, 2027, dancing Giselle opposite Isabella Boylston. Whether portraying Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, Albrecht in Giselle, Basilio in Don Quixote, Romeo, or Oberon in The Dream, Whiteside has brought intelligence, wit, and charisma to every role in his 25-year career, including memorable performances in works by Alexei Ratmansky and other contemporary choreographers, both at American Ballet Theatre and Boston Ballet, where he danced from 2002 to 2012.

Whiteside's artistic life has also extended far beyond his work as a performer. As a choreographer, he has created works including New American Romance, City of Women, and Danzón No. 2 for American Ballet Theatre, as well as works for Boston Ballet, Juilliard, and other companies and institutions. He has also choreographed for both Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey. He is the author of the memoir Center Center, published by Penguin Random House, and has pursued parallel careers as a musician, recording artist, filmmaker (the New York Emmy nominated Daytripper), producer, and creative collaborator. Across these disciplines, Whiteside has challenged traditional ideas about the identity of the classical ballet dancer and championed a more expansive, individual, and unapologetic vision of what a ballet artist can be.

'American Ballet Theatre has been the artistic home of my adult life. It gave me the extraordinary privilege of dancing the roles I dreamed about as a kid, of working alongside artists I admire beyond measure, and, most importantly, of discovering the kind of artist I wanted to become,' said Whiteside.

'I'm immensely proud of the dancer I became at ABT, but I'm equally grateful that this Company gave me room to become more than a dancer. During these fifteen years, I learned that devotion to ballet and curiosity about everything beyond it don't have to be opposing forces.

I feel enormously excited about what comes next: more choreography, more writing, more music, and probably a few things I haven't imagined yet. I will carry the artists, audiences, friendships, and lessons of American Ballet Theatre with me for the rest of my life. It will always be part of who I am.'

James Whiteside will take his final bow on June 30, 2027, in Giselle with Isabella Boylston; Herman Cornejo will take his on July 17, 2027, in Swan Lake with Skylar Brandt. One begins a new chapter helping shape ABT's future while continuing to perform around the world; the other embarks on the next phase of a bold, boundary-pushing career. Together, their artistry, leadership, and generosity have left an indelible mark on American Ballet Theatre and on the future of dance itself.

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