ensembleNewSRQ Reveals Its 2023-24 Season

ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ), the innovative chamber music ensemble, is celebrating its eighth season with contemporary masterworks, three world premieres, two commissioned works and dynamic collaborations. This season also marks the group’s participation in The Ringling’s “Art of Performance Series.” Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the group’s founders and co-artistic directors, have curated a five-concert subscription season that includes two enSRQ commissions and two world premieres. The season also includes “Parisian Refraction,” a four-program mini-festival that is part of The Ringling’s “Art of Performance” series. Also new this season is that enSRQ is the presenting partner for the world premiere of a new work by Angélica Negrón, the winner of the 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Another highlight is the world premiere of Scott Lee’s “Karst” which was written for Bennett and Nickson. Season subscriptions for five concerts are available now for $115. For more information on ticket packages and single tickets, including student ticket pricing, visit www.EnSRQ.org. Tickets for “Parisian Refraction” go on sale September 1 can be purchased at Ringling.org or by calling 941-360-7399.
"We're excited to hit the ground running for our eighth season,” says Bennett. “The main season is built around our core enSRQ artists and three world premieres, two of which are fundamentally inspired by the Florida landscape. In the spring we're thrilled to return to The Ringling with a festival of concerts inspired by Paris, which we're calling 'Parisian Refraction.’ It's an opportunity for us to do something on a larger scale and to bring in artists from around the world for this hyper-focused series of programs, all working symbiotically with the museum's special exhibits.”
“We’re also thrilled to welcome Kate Mulligan on board as our first-ever general manager,” says Nickson. “It’s gratifying to take this step forward and to have such strong community support, which makes all of these big changes even more worthwhile."
2023-2024 Season at a Glance
