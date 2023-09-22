ensembleNewSRQ Reveals Its 2023-24 Season

ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ), the innovative chamber music ensemble, is celebrating its eighth season with contemporary masterworks, three world premieres, two commissioned works and dynamic collaborations. This season also marks the group’s participation in The Ringling’s “Art of Performance Series.” Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the group’s founders and co-artistic directors, have curated a five-concert subscription season that includes two enSRQ commissions and two world premieres. The season also includes “Parisian Refraction,” a four-program mini-festival that is part of The Ringling’s “Art of Performance” series. Also new this season is that enSRQ is the presenting partner for the world premiere of a new work by Angélica Negrón, the winner of the 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Another highlight is the world premiere of Scott Lee’s “Karst” which was written for Bennett and Nickson. Season subscriptions for five concerts are available now for $115. For more information on ticket packages and single tickets, including student ticket pricing, visit www.EnSRQ.org. Tickets for “Parisian Refraction” go on sale September 1 can be purchased at Ringling.org or by calling 941-360-7399.

"We're excited to hit the ground running for our eighth season,” says Bennett. “The main season is built around our core enSRQ artists and three world premieres, two of which are fundamentally inspired by the Florida landscape. In the spring we're thrilled to return to The Ringling with a festival of concerts inspired by Paris, which we're calling 'Parisian Refraction.’ It's an opportunity for us to do something on a larger scale and to bring in artists from around the world for this hyper-focused series of programs, all working symbiotically with the museum's special exhibits.”

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Kate Mulligan on board as our first-ever general manager,” says Nickson. “It’s gratifying to take this step forward and to have such strong community support, which makes all of these big changes even more worthwhile."

2023-2024 Season at a Glance

Beyond the Veil: October 23, 7:30 p.m. Season 8 opens with an ethereal glimpse into the world beyond, with haunting works for string quartet and piano from some of the brightest new voices. String quartets from Nia Imani Franklin and Julia Adolphe bookend a captivating trio for violins and piano from Chris Rogerson. Philippe Manoury’s monumental “Tensio” for string quartet and live electronics transports you to a different world. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Ligeti's 100th: November 20, 7:30 p.m. In a program celebrating the birth centennial of the incomparable György Ligeti, enSRQ welcomes back pianist Han Chen to perform the composer's “Études” and iconic “Trio for Horn, Violin and Piano.” Also featured are mixed instrumentation pieces inspired by Ligeti’s continuing legacy: “Wax and Wire” from Viet Cuong, and “Slipstream” from Stacy Garrop. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Night and Day: January 22, 7:30 p.m. enSRQ premieres Scott Lee’s “Karst,” written for Artistic Directors Samantha Bennett and George Nickson, the first of this season’s two commissions. Devoted to the joyous interplay of dynamic contrasts, “Night and Day” includes string, harp and percussion pieces from Molly Herron, Sebastian Currier, Einojuhaari Rautavaara, and Sam Adams. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

You Are Free: March 25, 7:30 p.m. Raven Chacon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Voiceless Mass” anchors this program of powerful works for mixed instrumentation. The concert also presents the world premiere and enSRQ commission of a work by Kyle Rivera, which was written for enSRQ artists. Rivera is an up-and-coming composer, who is currently a student at Yale School of Music. The program also incudes works by Ania Vu, Shawn Okpebholo and Sarah Kirkland Snider. First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Angelica Negron: A World Premiere: April 15 at sunset. enSRQ is the presenting partner for the world premiere of a new work by Angélica Negrón, the winner of the 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Angélica Negrón’s newest, site-specific work for a unique ensemble of low strings, harps, percussion and electronics. Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.