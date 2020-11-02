Young People's Chorus of NYC Debuts Album Dedicated to Pandemic's Essential Workers

Newly arranged and reimagined songs dedicated to those on the frontline evoke the emotions of children during this uniquely challenging time.

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced the debut of a new virtual album titled Heroes and dedicated to New York City's and the entire country's frontline workers. Sung by YPC's artists and recorded remotely from their respective homes, the music captures the emotions of children during this unprecedented time, from wistful acceptance to heartfelt empathy, but always underpinned by the joyous assurance that hope will triumph. In short, the perfect album for these times. The songs can be accessed at www.ypc.org.

"There are few things more uplifting than the voices of children," said Francisco J. Núñez, a MacArthur Fellow and founder/artistic director of YPC. "We are thrilled to showcase Heroes during this challenging time, with hope that it brings comfort to many. We are so deeply appreciative of all the workers who have sacrificed so much."

Internationally renowned for its innovative diversity model and artistic excellence, and celebrated for medal-winning performances from Barcelona, Munich and Stockholm to Kyoto, Bremen and Prague, including being named "Choir of the World" at the prestigious International Choral Kathaumixw, the Young People's Choir has nurtured the talents of children from all walks of life since 1988.​

Heroes contains ten songs ranging from Broadway hits and film soundtracks to YPC originals and Bob Marley's lilting reggae assurance that "every little thing gonna be alright," replete with the visual wizardry that transfers a Zoom screen into an exuberant dance party and showcases the choristers at their singing, dancing (and mugging) best.

Songs on the Heroes album include:

"You'll Never Walk Alone" -- The inspiring Rogers and Hammerstein classic from the Broadway show Carousel

"Three Little Birds" -- Bob Marley and the Wailers' beloved reggae standard

"If You're Out There" -- A charming and heartfelt tribute to teachers everywhere

"Oye" - A joyous, all-embracing invitation to come join the party and dance

"Whistle A Happy Tune" - The best fear antidote of all time from Rogers' and Hammerstein's The King and I

"Rainbow/Tomorrow" -- A clever and irresistibly upbeat interweaving of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz and "The Sun Will Come Up Tomorrow" from Annie

"Together Wherever We Go" - The Jule Styne / Stephen Sondheim hit from the musical Gypsy

"9 to 5/ Footloose Medley" - Musically intricate but effortlessly gleeful

"Give Us Hope" -- YPC's alumni-written anthem since 1999

"Brotherhood of Man" - The YPC singers are joined by the University Glee Club of NYC for a rousing rendition of the Frank Loesser hit from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

The new album has been released on the heels of the launch of the organization's new website, In the Key of Love, a multi-media platform that gives visitors an immersive look into the world and talent of YPC and features performances by choristers and alumni, panel discussions, upcoming events, Q & A's and more.

For more information and to hear tracks from the new Heroes album, please visit www.ypc.org.

