Wolf Trap Foundation And National Symphony Orchestra Commission New Work By Paquito D'Rivera

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and the National Symphony Orchestra have commissioned a new work by famed Latin Jazz multi-instrumentalist and composer Paquito D'Rivera. Entitled "The Journey," the new work is a concerto for cello, clarinet, erhu, and orchestra. Yo-Yo Ma, cello, and Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet, will be joined by Cathy Yang, erhu, and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by José Luis Gomez



D'Rivera comments: "As a kid, my parents used to take us to a picturesque restaurant in Havana's Chinatown called "El Pacífico," on the top floor of a building where a few different Chinese cultural societies used to gather. So I remember that while ascending in that tiny, cage-like elevator, mixed with the aroma of orchids, Jasmine rice with black beans, and the laundry parlor downstairs, we could hear different groups of Chinese musicians rehearsing together, performing on traditional instruments. The nostalgic sound of the Erhu always attracted my attention and forever stayed in my mind. Many years later, when I wrote this concerto, I took the opportunity to use-on the second and third movements-the mystical sounds of this Chinese string instrument to blend with Jazz elements as well as with melodies, harmonies and rhythmic cells from Brasil and the Afro-Cuban traditions."



"The Journey," is a soulful tribute to the impoverished Chinese people who, along with Africans, arrived in America in such precarious conditions, and have hugely contributed to the arts and culture of the New World."



The world premiere performance will take place at Wolf Trap's Filene Center on Thursday, September 8. Tickets are available here.





Other featured performances at The Filene Center at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in 2022 -





Tickets are on sale now. Pricing varies by performance and seat location, and are subject to change. See individual performance listings on Wolf Trap's website calendar for prices.