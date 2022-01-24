WBTT Partners With Modern Marimba For A PLACE FOR YOU Concert

On February 14, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Modern Marimba present "A Place for You," an hour-long concert celebrating Black history. The program features Steph Davis - co-founder of Modern Marimba - on marimba and several collaborating artists.

The program will include compositions such as "Naima" by John Coltrane, "Lyric for Strings" by George Walker, "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" by J. Rosamond Johnson, "Deep River Spiritual" and more as well as "I go to prepare a place for you," an original composition by Davis.

"In a way, this concert is my own attempt at placemaking - a process focused on creating an environment that meets the needs of a people - within a musical genre historically dominated by White men," said Davis. "This concert is a love letter to Black composers: 'Thank you for all the music you have given us.' It is also a message for young Black musicians: 'Your creativity matters. Don't let anyone take away your voice.'"

Modern Marimba co-founder Tihda Vongkoth will also perform on marimba. Collaborating artists include Jeremy Carter, saxophone; Tarra Conner jones, vocals; and Chakara Rosa, dancer; jones and Rosa are frequent performers with WBTT.

"We are always looking to forge new partnerships and find new ways to promote and celebrate African American history and experience," said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. "We appreciate Modern Marimba's commitment to musical excellence, arts education, and equity for marginalized groups and feel this concert fits perfectly into our observance of Black History Month."

Modern Marimba, which focuses on mallet percussion keyboard music, is a nonprofit organization that offers programming including concert music, virtual lectures and outdoor exhibitions featuring internationally acclaimed artists. The organization seeks to normalize justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, prioritizing partnerships with historically marginalized groups and working to create sustainable and equitable musical ecosystems.

"A Place for You" takes place at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) on Monday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20/general admission; attendance will be limited to 100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.