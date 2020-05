Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Philharmonic warmly remembers Bert Bial on his passing with a flashback video.

The former New York Philharmonic bassoonist / contrabassoonist and photographer (1957-95), recalls performing Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony in Moscow in 1959, led by then Music Director Leonard Bernstein, with the composer in attendance.

Watch the video below!

