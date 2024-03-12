Video: Elim Chan Conducts Rimsky-Korsakov's 'Scheherazade' at the NY Philharmonic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Elim Chan conducts Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” as part of her NY Phil debut on March 7, 2024, featuring NY Phil Concertmaster Frank Huang. The work was also on the program when Chan became the first-ever female winner of the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition in 2014.

One of the most sought-after artists of her generation, Elim Chan performs an unusually wide-ranging repertory of symphonic works extending from the Classical period to the present day. The Sunday Times describes Elim Chan as “a rare example of a young conductor at once brilliant and not in the least showing off.” In January 2022, the Boston Classical Review spoke of a “marvel of control and understanding” following Elim Chan’s debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra: “…Chan was the night’s revelation. As a conductor, she’s the embodiment of the principle that less is more. Like Fritz Reiner or Bernard Haitink, she’s not overly demonstrative on the podium. But her beat is clear, gestures economical, and cues precise. Also, she has an exceptionally sensitive ear.“

Elim Chan was principal guest conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra from 2018 to 2023 and has been principal conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra since 2019. In her last season as chief conductor, she will present the orchestra in the Benelux in the 2023-24 season with amongst others Gustav Mahler’s 4th Symphony and soloists including Sol Gabetta and Midori.

Highlights of the 2023-24 season include debuts with the Salzburg Festival, the Orchestre de Paris as well as the Staatskapelle Berlin and the Staatskapelle Dresden, as well as the New York Philharmonic. Further debuts in North America are scheduled with the Orchestre Métropolitain in Montreal as well as the Minnesota Orchestra and Seattle Symphony. In Europe, first collaborations will take place with the Danish National Orchestra and the radio orchestras of the German broadcasters SWR, RSB and WDR. Re-invitations this season will take Elim Chan to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as well as the Oslo Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. In spring 2023, the Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León announced a three-year collaboration with Elim Chan as Associate Conductor, focusing on Stravinsky’s ballets.

A native of Hong Kong, Elim Chan studied at Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts, and at the University of Michigan. In 2014 she was the first female winner of the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, enabling her to spend the 2015-16 season as assistant conductor at the London Symphony Orchestra, where she worked closely with Valery Gergiev. For the following season Elim Chan joined the Dudamel Fellowship program of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. She also owes much to the support and encouragement of Bernard Haitink, whose masterclasses she attended in Lucerne in 2015.