Vancouver Classical Artists Present BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE, July 8

Vancouver classical artists will present BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE, July 8.

Featuring works for solo voice, violin, clarinet, piano, ukulele, plus two outstanding choirs, this Benefit Concert for Ukraine brings an array of Vancouver's best classical musicians together to present a variety of classical and jazz music by Ukrainian and other composers in the welcoming acoustics of Vancouver's beautifully restored and air-conditioned Christ Church Cathedral (Friday July 8, 7:30PM.) All proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders Canada / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Mezzo-soprano Melanie Adams, violinist Sarah Westwick, the Heistek/Plato duo, clarinetist Donella Robb, and pianists Stephen Robb and Stephen Smith will be featured, along with the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir and Cor Flammae, Vancouver's art chorus of classically trained, queer singers, in a dazzling showcase of works by Lysenko, Rutter, Vaughan Williams, Sachsen-Meiningen, Theresa Martin, and Dora Pejacevic, plus jazz and folk tunes and Ukrainian melodies. A silent auction of handmade items featuring the wonderful logo of Військові ЛГБТ та наші союзники Ukrainian LGBT Soldiers and our Allies, as well as gift certificates and concert tickets is active now and winners may pick up their items at the concert.

Benefit Concert for Ukraine

Friday July 8th | 7:30pm

Christ Church Cathedral

690 Burrard St Vancouver

Admission $10

BUY TICKETS - https://tinyurl.com/Concert4UkraineTix

DONATE TO MSF - https://tinyurl.com/MSFforUkraine

SILENT AUCTION - https://www.32auctions.com/forukraine