VIDEO: Yo-Yo Ma Discusses His Career, 'Songs of Comfort' Series and More on FOX NEWS SUNDAY

FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace conducted an exclusive interview with world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma this Sunday, December 6th.

During the interview, Ma discussed the impact music has had on people during the pandemic, his music series "Songs of Comfort," and some of the most formative moments throughout his career.

Watch the full interview below!

Yo-Yo Ma is a cellist who has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He has recorded more than 90 albums and received 18 Grammy Awards.

In addition to recordings of the standard classical repertoire, he has recorded a wide variety of folk music such as American bluegrass music, traditional Chinese melodies, the tangos of Argentinian composer Ástor Piazzolla, and Brazilian music. He has collaborated with artists including jazz singer Bobby McFerrin, guitarist Carlos Santana, Sérgio Assad and his brother, Odair, and singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor. Ma's primary performance instrument is a Montagnana cello crafted in 1733 and valued at US$2.5 million.

He has been a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2006. He was awarded The Glenn Gould Prize in 1999, the National Medal of Arts in 2001, Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, and Polar Music Prize in 2012.

