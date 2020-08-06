VIDEO: The Miro Quartet Demonstrates How They Practice Scales Together

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This video is part of the New York Philharmonic's Practice 30 challenge.

Most musicians don't enjoy practicing scales, but did you know that it's much more fun as a group - not to mention that it helps with intonation, ensemble, and collaboration!

In a new video from the New York Philharmonic, The Miró Quartet demonstrates a few ways they practice scales together: unison, octaves, chords ... the possibilities are almost endless if you have a practice buddy.

