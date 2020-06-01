VIDEO: The Kennedy Center Collaborates With Yo-Yo Ma For 'The Yo-Yo Mo Show: An Evening of Musical Doodling'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Yo-Yo Ma and Mo offer a series of playful experiments that show how art and music inspire each other. Watch, listen or even join in from home with paper and doodling implements!

Yo-Yo and Mo created a special playlist of songs just for you. Listen along and doodle at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6kQfDA5ovD3L24mE64I7Ru?si=_vZZLM3VQPuH_GPUTO6qiA.

0:29 - Introduction

1:14 - Experiment 1: Getting Started

4:09 - Experiment 2: Bird Songs

9:45 - Experiment 3: Doodle Dance

14:54 - Experiment 4: Super Long Line

21:18 - Wrapping Up

