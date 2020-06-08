Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Samson McCrady and Robert Ainsley Perform Songs of a Wayfarer & Ruckert-Lieder in a Remote Recital

The Kennedy Center has released a new Remote Recital!

CYA graduating baritone Samson McCrady presents a recital of wish-list songs from his quarantine studies.

This recital features songs of a Wayfarer & Rückert-Lieder by Gustav Mahler performed by Samson McCrady (baritone) and Robert Ainsley (piano).

Check out the video below!

