VIDEO: Samson McCrady and Robert Ainsley Perform Songs of a Wayfarer & Ruckert-Lieder in a Remote Recital
The Kennedy Center has released a new Remote Recital!
CYA graduating baritone Samson McCrady presents a recital of wish-list songs from his quarantine studies.
This recital features songs of a Wayfarer & Rückert-Lieder by Gustav Mahler performed by Samson McCrady (baritone) and Robert Ainsley (piano).
