Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: SMI Chamber Performs Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8

Article Pixel

Performers include Adrian Cheung, violin; Emma Joyce, violin; Jessica Na, violin; Chloe Kim, viola; and Kira Wang, cello.

Sep. 25, 2020  

The Kennedy Center has posted a new video featuring the SMI Chamber performing Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8.

Performers include Adrian Cheung, violin; Emma Joyce, violin; Jessica Na, violin; Chloe Kim, viola; and Kira Wang, cello.

The performers are coached by Mahoko Eguchi, NSO Viola.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: SMI Chamber Performs Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You