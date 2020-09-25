Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: SMI Chamber Performs Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8
The Kennedy Center has posted a new video featuring the SMI Chamber performing Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8.
Performers include Adrian Cheung, violin; Emma Joyce, violin; Jessica Na, violin; Chloe Kim, viola; and Kira Wang, cello.
The performers are coached by Mahoko Eguchi, NSO Viola.
