VIDEO: SMI Chamber Performs Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8

Performers include Adrian Cheung, violin; Emma Joyce, violin; Jessica Na, violin; Chloe Kim, viola; and Kira Wang, cello.

The Kennedy Center has posted a new video featuring the SMI Chamber performing Shostakovich String Quartet No. 8.

The performers are coached by Mahoko Eguchi, NSO Viola.

Check out the video below!

