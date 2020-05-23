VIDEO: NY Phil Principal Harp Nancy Allen Teaches a Lesson on 'Allegro and Adagio'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Explore how tempo makes music fun with host Becky, special guest Nancy, and music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Extend the learning and fun with activity guides - Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 - prepared by a New York Philharmonic Teaching Artist.

Get ready to play! For this episode, you'll need comfortable clothing for stretching and moving.

Be sure to tune in below when the episode goes live on May 23 at 11am!

