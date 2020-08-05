Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: NSO Keyboardist Lisa Emenheiser Performs 'Symphonic Dances' as Part of NSO @ Home

Plus, she talks about the piano's role onstage and behind the scenes!

Aug. 5, 2020  

Meet NSO keyboardist Lisa Emenheiser!

In this new video from the Kennedy Center, hear about the piano's role onstage and behind the scenes, enjoy her #NSOatHome performance of Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," and sample a quick taste of her new affinity for video games.

Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


