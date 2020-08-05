Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: NSO Keyboardist Lisa Emenheiser Performs 'Symphonic Dances' as Part of NSO @ Home
Plus, she talks about the piano's role onstage and behind the scenes!
Meet NSO keyboardist Lisa Emenheiser!
In this new video from the Kennedy Center, hear about the piano's role onstage and behind the scenes, enjoy her #NSOatHome performance of Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances," and sample a quick taste of her new affinity for video games.
Check it out below!
