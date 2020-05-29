VIDEO: Juilliard Students Perform 'Cycles For Hope' as Part of the Community Cadence Project

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Juilliard has released a new video as part of its Community Cadence project.

"Cycles for Hope," written by Juilliard composer J.P. Redmond (BM '21), is the fourth video in Juilliard's Community Cadence project. This series is the school's contribution to the nation's nightly 7pm expression of gratitude to all those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

Watch the video below!

