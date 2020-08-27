Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Esther Yoo Reveals Her Practice Tip As Part of the NY Phil's Practice 30 Series
Learn what simple tool Yoo uses to practice!
Do you want to practice the way violinist Esther Yoo does? All you need is one simple tool that you probably have on your phone!
Find out what it is in Esther's #Practice30 video below!
Join the NY Philharmonic for Practice 30, their 30-day practice challenge which began on August 1. NY Phil invites you to share your practice videos on social media and join the community by using the hashtag #Practice30.
