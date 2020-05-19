VIDEO: Check Out Footage From Artemis' Debut Performance at Carnegie Hall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Carnegie Hall has released footage of Artemis performing Noriko Ueda's "Step Forward" in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on December 7, 2019. This was Artemis' Carnegie Hall debut.

Check out the video below!

Each renowned for their outstanding solo work, these powerhouse musicians including Cécile McLorin Salvant (Vocals), Renee Rosnes (Music Director and Piano), Anat Cohen (Clarinet and Bass Clarinet), Melissa Aldana (Tenor Saxophone), Ingrid Jensen (Trumpet), Noriko Ueda (Bass), and Allison Miller (Drums) captivate audiences with bold new arrangements of classics by The Beatles to Thelonious Monk, as well as strikingly original compositions by the group's members.

