VIDEO: Benjamin Scott, Lauren Scott, and Abigail Leidy Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Kennedy Center has released a new video as part of its NSO @ Home LIVE series - in which viewers can join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Violinist Benjamin Scott, Violinist Lauren Scott and and NSO Youth Fellowship Cellist Abigail Leidy. Featuring works by Prokofiev, Britten, Rossini and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin. The musicians of the National Symphony dedicate this performance to the memory of Irene Pollin.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You