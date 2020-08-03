Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Benjamin Scott, Lauren Scott, and Abigail Leidy Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE
The Kennedy Center has released a new video as part of its NSO @ Home LIVE series - in which viewers can join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.
This week's performance features NSO Violinist Benjamin Scott, Violinist Lauren Scott and and NSO Youth Fellowship Cellist Abigail Leidy. Featuring works by Prokofiev, Britten, Rossini and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin. The musicians of the National Symphony dedicate this performance to the memory of Irene Pollin.
Check out the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Linda Eder Discusses Experiences Teaching Virtual Voice Lessons and Shares Clips of Students
- VIDEO: Seth Sikes Creates Parody Music Video in Honor of Fire Island
- VIDEO: Watch Christina Bianco Take on Hollywood Classics as Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone & More!
- VIDEO: Linda Lavin Chats With CBS SUNDAY MORNING About Advocating For Herself, and Being Busier Than She's Ever Been