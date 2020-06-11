Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra Puts Orchestral Twist on TikTok Songs
ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra has released fun video, of company members putting their own orchestral twist on some popular TikTok songs.
Some members even showed off their dance moves!
Watch the video below!
Music Arrangement: Derrick Atangan
Flute:
Benjie Velasco
Angelo Mateo
Oboe:
Franz Ramirez
Marlon Galang
Clarinet:
Raymundo Lazaro
Marco Antonio Velasco
Bassoon:
Joseph Christian Panganiban
Derrick Atangan
Bass Guitar and Keyboard: Derrick Atangan
Drums: Alexis Constantino
Video Editor: Angelo Mateo
