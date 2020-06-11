Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra Puts Orchestral Twist on TikTok Songs

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  

ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra has released fun video, of company members putting their own orchestral twist on some popular TikTok songs.

Some members even showed off their dance moves!

Watch the video below!

Music Arrangement: Derrick Atangan

Flute:
Benjie Velasco
Angelo Mateo

Oboe:
Franz Ramirez
Marlon Galang

Clarinet:
Raymundo Lazaro
Marco Antonio Velasco

Bassoon:
Joseph Christian Panganiban
Derrick Atangan

Bass Guitar and Keyboard: Derrick Atangan

Drums: Alexis Constantino

Video Editor: Angelo Mateo


