VIDEO: ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra Puts Orchestral Twist on TikTok Songs

ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra has released fun video, of company members putting their own orchestral twist on some popular TikTok songs.

Some members even showed off their dance moves!

Watch the video below!

Music Arrangement: Derrick Atangan

Flute:

Benjie Velasco

Angelo Mateo

Oboe:

Franz Ramirez

Marlon Galang

Clarinet:

Raymundo Lazaro

Marco Antonio Velasco

Bassoon:

Joseph Christian Panganiban

Derrick Atangan

Bass Guitar and Keyboard: Derrick Atangan

Drums: Alexis Constantino

Video Editor: Angelo Mateo

