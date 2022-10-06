Thirty Orchestras Selected To Join League of American Orchestras' Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program

Thirty orchestras will take part in the League of American Orchestras' Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program.

The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country. The consortium's initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced, with more than eighty orchestras applying for the additional twenty-four spots.

The new consortium, comprised of orchestras from nineteen U.S. states and Canada, includes the following orchestra-composer pairs (lead orchestras in bold):

Akron Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Gity Razaz

Aspen Music Festival and School (CO) and Wang Lu

Berkeley Symphony (CA) and Gity Razaz

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa, ON) and Gity Razaz

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Wang Lu

Columbus Symphony (OH) and Anna Clyne

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) and Arlene Sierra

Des Moines Symphony (IA) and Wang Lu

Detroit Symphony Orchestra (MI) (lead orchestra) and Arlene Sierra

Idaho State-Civic Symphony and Sarah Gibson

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra

Jacksonville Symphony (FL) and Angel Lam

Kansas City Symphony (MO) (lead orchestra) and Angel Lam

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) and Sarah Gibson

Lansing Symphony Orchestra (MI) and Sarah Gibson

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra

National Symphony Orchestra (DC) and Anna Clyne

New York Philharmonic (lead orchestra) and Wang Lu

Orchestra Lumos (CT) and Angel Lam

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (FL) and Anna Clyne

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (FL) and Wang Lu

​​​​​​​The Philadelphia Orchestra (PA) (lead orchestra) and Anna Clyne

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) and Sarah Gibson

Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) and Anna Clyne

Quad City Symphony Orchestra (IA) and Angel Lam

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (NY) and Gity Razaz

San Diego Symphony (CA) (lead orchestra) and Gity Razaz

Sarasota Orchestra (FL) (lead orchestra) and Sarah Gibson

Utah Symphony & Opera and Angel Lam

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WV) and Arlene Sierra

Three of the initial premieres have been scheduled, with more performances to be announced.

Wang Lu's Surge will be premiered by the New York Philharmonic, Dalia Stasevska conducting, on January 20, 21, and 22, 2023

Sarah Gibson's to make this mountain taller will be premiered by Sarasota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto conducting, on March 31, April 1, and April 2, 2023

Gity Razaz's work (title tbd) will be premiered by San Diego Symphony, Rafael Payare conducting, on May 20 and 21, 2023

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra (ACO) and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages.

Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program. Consortium orchestras were required to demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities, and orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts and to support composer attendance at performances.

As with the original Women Composers Readings and Commissions program, the new program is embedded in EarShot, an initiative of American Composers Orchestra in collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA. The six commission recipients were selected from women and nonbinary composers who have participated in EarShot residencies.