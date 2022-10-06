Thirty Orchestras Selected To Join League of American Orchestras' Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program
Thirty orchestras will take part in the League of American Orchestras' Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program.
The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country. The consortium's initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced, with more than eighty orchestras applying for the additional twenty-four spots.
The new consortium, comprised of orchestras from nineteen U.S. states and Canada, includes the following orchestra-composer pairs (lead orchestras in bold):
Akron Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Gity Razaz
Aspen Music Festival and School (CO) and Wang Lu
Berkeley Symphony (CA) and Gity Razaz
Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa, ON) and Gity Razaz
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Wang Lu
Columbus Symphony (OH) and Anna Clyne
Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) and Arlene Sierra
Des Moines Symphony (IA) and Wang Lu
Detroit Symphony Orchestra (MI) (lead orchestra) and Arlene Sierra
Idaho State-Civic Symphony and Sarah Gibson
Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra
Jacksonville Symphony (FL) and Angel Lam
Kansas City Symphony (MO) (lead orchestra) and Angel Lam
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) and Sarah Gibson
Lansing Symphony Orchestra (MI) and Sarah Gibson
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra
National Symphony Orchestra (DC) and Anna Clyne
New York Philharmonic (lead orchestra) and Wang Lu
Orchestra Lumos (CT) and Angel Lam
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (FL) and Anna Clyne
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (FL) and Wang Lu
The Philadelphia Orchestra (PA) (lead orchestra) and Anna Clyne
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) and Sarah Gibson
Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) and Anna Clyne
Quad City Symphony Orchestra (IA) and Angel Lam
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (NY) and Gity Razaz
San Diego Symphony (CA) (lead orchestra) and Gity Razaz
Sarasota Orchestra (FL) (lead orchestra) and Sarah Gibson
Utah Symphony & Opera and Angel Lam
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WV) and Arlene Sierra
Three of the initial premieres have been scheduled, with more performances to be announced.
Wang Lu's Surge will be premiered by the New York Philharmonic, Dalia Stasevska conducting, on January 20, 21, and 22, 2023
Sarah Gibson's to make this mountain taller will be premiered by Sarasota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto conducting, on March 31, April 1, and April 2, 2023
Gity Razaz's work (title tbd) will be premiered by San Diego Symphony, Rafael Payare conducting, on May 20 and 21, 2023
The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra (ACO) and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages.
Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program. Consortium orchestras were required to demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities, and orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts and to support composer attendance at performances.
As with the original Women Composers Readings and Commissions program, the new program is embedded in EarShot, an initiative of American Composers Orchestra in collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA. The six commission recipients were selected from women and nonbinary composers who have participated in EarShot residencies.