Third Coast Percussion Brings METAMORPHOSIS to the Barbican

The performance is on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Third Coast Percussion Brings METAMORPHOSIS to the Barbican

On Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:30pm, the Barbican presents GRAMMY Award-winning percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion (TCP) in their interdisciplinary program Metamorphosis, featuring groundbreaking choreography by Movement Art Is (Lil Buck and Jon Boogz) at Milton Court Concert Hall.

Performed and interpreted by movement artists Trent Jeray and Cameron Murphy, Metamorphosis is an intimate evening-length program that explores the duality of human nature. At once intensely personal and fiercely virtuosic, the production seamlessly blends two disparate styles of street dance with new music by electronic music pioneers Jlin and Tyondai Braxton, paired with Third Coast Percussion's critically acclaimed arrangement of Philip Glass's Aguas da Amazonia. 

Watch the panel discussion ‘Dancing Conversations' with TCP member David Skidmore and the choreographers of Metamorphosis, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, to learn more about how Metamorphosis was created.

Jlin's Perspective was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music and is featured on TCP's 2023 GRAMMY Award-nominated album Perspectives, alongside Metamorphosis One. Tyondai Braxton's Sunny X is on TCP's newest GRAMMY-nominated album, Between Breaths. 

The repetitive structures and meditative harmonies of Glass's music have lent themselves to compelling arrangements for multiple musical instruments. Aguas da Amazonia takes its name and inspiration from the Amazon River and its tributaries. Drawing on both original piano music and a later arrangement for the Brazilian ensemble Uakti, TCP has reimagined the work using mallet percussion instruments and other unique instrumental colors including melodica, desk bells, and almglocken to forge their own arrangement.

The Barbican performance is the second to last stop on TCP's international tour of the Metamorphosis program with dance, which debuted in November 2023 in the U.S. and will continue on Sunday, February 17, 2024 at De Doelen in The Netherlands and on Saturday, February 24, 2024 in Poland (Venue TBA).

Program Details

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:30pm
Barbican Presents Metamorphosis with Dance
Milton Court Concert Hall | London, UK
Tickets: £25-35.00
Link: https://tickets.barbican.org.uk/choose-seats/1750201 

Program:

Philip Glass (arranged by Third Coast Percussion) – Metamorphosis No. 1
Jlin – Perspective
Tyondai Braxton – Sunny X
Philip Glass (arranged by Third Coast Percussion) – Amazon River

Trent Jeray, movement artist
Cameron Murphy, movement artist
Lighting design by Joe Burke
Stage direction by Leslie Buxbaum Danzig




