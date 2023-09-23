The Perlman Music Program Suncoast Announces 2023-2024 Season

This year marks a monumental milestone for The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast). It's the 20th anniversary of one of its largest events: The Perlman Music Program (PMP) Winter Residency. Led by acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman and his wife, Toby Perlman, this two-week event energizes local audiences while providing unparalleled musical training for gifted students ages 12-20+ from all over the world, who play the violin, viola, cello and bass.

Lisa Berger, executive director of Perlman Suncoast says that they are “honored to support the PMP Winter Residency for the past two decades. Last year, after a two-year hiatus, audiences were thrilled to watch the transformative interplay once again between young, gifted musicians and world-renowned faculty, including Itzhak Perlman. It's truly an inspired experience.”

Berger explains that, in addition to the PMP Winter Residency, Perlman Suncoast also presents PMP alumni concerts and recitals throughout the year—and this year is no exception. “Some of the outstanding events we've planned include a concert celebrating the legacy of Juilliard Quartet violist, Roger Tapping; the Carr-Petrova duo's “HERS” celebration of women composers throughout history; and the return of the beloved Ariel Quartet.”

As PMP participants complete their graduate studies and become professional musicians, Perlman Suncoast supports their future endeavors by inviting them back to our area for concerts and recitals, as well as school and community outreach programs. “With this opportunity, they gain performance experience and delight new audiences as their careers advance,” says Berger. She adds that PMP alumni are “trained in community outreach, providing educational information and insights into classical string music. In addition, Q&A sessions at each performance allow audiences to ask questions of the musicians, broadening their engagement and enjoyment.”

PMP Winter Residency

Each December, musically gifted students from the Perlman Music Program (PMP) Summer Music School, Israel Residency and Chamber Music Workshop reunite on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for lessons, studio classes, works-in-progress (WIP) recitals, chorus and orchestra rehearsals. Participants come from all over the world and include 28 gifted students, ages 12 to 20+, alumni fellows who mentor the students, and an exceptional faculty led by acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman. Starting on December 29, the public is invited to attend free master classes and works-in-progress (WIP) recitals. Special evenings are scheduled for guests to watch PMP orchestra rehearsals under the baton of Itzhak Perlman. Audiences will also be able to watch Patrick Romano, choirmaster, rehearse with the PMP choir. This season's Winter Residency runs December 29-January 5 in a heated tent on the campus of USF Sarasota-Manatee. On January 6, PMP Winter Residency students and faculty present the “Celebration Concert,” featuring the PMP String Orchestra under the baton of Itzhak Perlman, and the PMP Chorus, led by Patrick Romano, at the Sarasota Opera House. The “20th Anniversary Celebration Gala” follows the concert at Michael's on East. (See below for ticket information.)

PMP Alumni Concerts

Perlman Suncoast's 2023-2024 season includes special performances and recitals by PMP alumni, including the Tobias Quartet on November 15 and the Punchline Quartet on February 12. Berger says she is especially honored to present “Remembering Roger: Celebrating the Legacy of Roger Tapping,” on January 20. A beloved member of the Juilliard quartet and faculty member of The Perlman Music Program for many years, Tapping inspired generations of musicians for his wit and charm, biting humor, and consummate artistry.

Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will present “HERS” on March 3. As the Carr-Petrova Duo, they will perform pieces from their new album, which celebrates female composers from the 1100's to the present day. “HERS vibrantly celebrates the vision, strength, resilience, and incredible accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 12th-century's Hildegard Von Bingen to today's Beyoncé,” says Berger.

The Ariel Quartet returns to Sarasota on April 4 in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. This exhilarating quartet has garnered critical praise worldwide for more than 20 years—and is a favorite among regional audiences. The concert will be at the Ora on the Federation's new campus.

2023-2024 Season at a Glance

20th Annual PMP Winter Residency

December 29-January 8

PMP Suncoast hosts the PMP Winter Residency for young musical prodigies ages 12-20+ who play the violin, viola, cello and bass. The program provides valuable mentoring and performance opportunities for young, promising musicians from all over the world. This is a life-changing experience that shapes the lives of these young musicians. PMP's world-class faculty, led by acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, oversee a curriculum of solo, chamber music, and orchestral repertoire at the highest level. Events include orchestra and chorus rehearsals, works-in-progress (WIP) recitals, and master classes.

Tent Rehearsals, Master Classes and Recitals:

December 29-January 5 on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Non-reserved seats are free to the public for master classes and WIPs; there will be a $10 charge for two special evenings with Mr. Perlman conducting. Reserved seats for all tent events are free to supporters. The Winter Residency's daily schedule will be available at the link below in November.

Celebration Concert:

January 6, 5 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House. Tickets are $40 to $80 and are available for purchase now by calling Sarasota Opera House's box office at 941-328-1300 or at the link below.

20th Anniversary Celebration Dinner:

January 6, following the Celebration Concert at Michael's on East, 1212 S East Ave., Sarasota. The evening includes dinner and entertainment with PMP students, faculty and the Perlmans. Tickets are $250 per person and will be available for purchase starting October 1 at the link below.

NEW! PMP Student Chamber Quartet Recitals:

January 8, 5 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St, Sarasota. The PMP students, under the direction of esteemed violist Caitlin Lynch, are paired together in quartets that blend their individual styles. Seven quartets that were formed during the residencies will perform at this event, showcasing the students' extraordinary talents. Tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase starting October 1 at the link below.

PMP Alumni Recitals



Tobias Quartet

November 15, 7 p.m.

Sarasota Art Museum, Thomas McGuire Hall, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tobias Quartet with violinists Oliver Neubauer and Kate Arndt, violist Sam Rosenthal, and cellist Sterling Elliott, initially connected during summers spent at the renowned Perlman Music Program on Shelter Island, NY. They reunited during their studies at the Juilliard School and the quartet ultimately formed in the summer of 2021 at the Music from Angel Fire Festival, located in New Mexico. During their residencies at Music from Angel Fire in 2021 and 2022, the quartet performed a wide range of repertoire including the world premiere of an octet by Elise Arancio in collaboration with the Vera Quartet. The Tobias Quartet is passionate about outreach and has had the opportunity to curate concert programs for children of all ages. They also created an acclaimed educational video series which was sent to schools throughout New Mexico. The name of their ensemble pays homage to Toby Perlman, to whom they are eternally grateful for her infinite wisdom and inspiration. Individual tickets are on sale at www.PerlmanSuncoast.org.

Punchline Quartet

February 12, 7 p.m.

Sarasota Art Museum, Thomas McGuire Hall, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Combining musical mastery with a touch of wit, the Punchline Quartet delivers engaging performances that crescendo to a captivating musical punchline. Formed in 2022 by violinists Kate Arndt, Ria Honda, violist Sarah Sung, and cellist Elena Ariza, the Punchline Quartet actively sows the seeds of creativity, passion, and lifelong learning amongst the younger generation. The quartet members have individually been a part of the PMP community as far back as 2010 and have found their way together in the fall of 2022 with the shared passion for chamber music and community engagement. Though the quartet members are not based in the same city anymore, their shared passion has reunited them at PMP Suncoast to pursue what they love most. The Punchline Quartet understands the importance of making music an approachable realm, and an experience that is reflective of today's world and audience. Comprising four women, they felt it most suitable to champion Caroline Shaw's music, alongside the classic Beethoven and Dvorak. Individual tickets go on sale November 1 at www.PMPSuncoast.org.

PMP Alumni Special Performances

Remembering Roger: Celebrating the Legacy of Roger Tapping

January 20; Pre-performance salon talk starts at 6 p.m., with concert to follow.

Location: TBD.

Roger Tapping, former violist of the Juilliard Quartet, passed away in January 2022. This concert was conceived by Michelle Ross and Max Tan as an opportunity for PMP alumni from different generations to pay tribute to a mentor whose legacy lives through them. A beloved faculty member of The Perlman Music Program for many years, Roger Tapping inspired generations of musicians for his wit and charm, biting humor, and consummate artistry. Michelle Ross' String Quartet, titled “For Roger,” will receive its Sarasota premiere at this concert. Her work is built on themes of a Haydn string quartet, a favorite of Roger's and incidentally, the last quartet that Michelle played with him. With David Kaplan, piano; Michelle Ross, violin; Max Tan, violin; William Frampton, viola; and Lev Mamuya, cello. Individual tickets go on sale October 1 at www.PMPSuncoast.org.

“HERS”

The Carr-Petrova Duo: Molly Carr, viola; Anna Petrova, piano

March 3; Artist talk at 6 p.m.; followed by a concert at 7:15 p.m.

The Harvest, 3650 17th Street, Sarasota.

Violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will present a concert performing pieces from their album that celebrates female composers from the 1100's to the present day. In a pre-performance talk, they will speak about the composers and their importance in music history. “HERS” vibrantly celebrates the vision, strength, resilience, and incredible accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 12th-century's Hildegard Von Bingen to today's Beyoncé. Individual tickets go on sale November 1 at www.PMPSuncoast.org.

The Ariel Quartet

In partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

April 4, 7 p.m. concert

The Ora, 578 McIntosh Road, Sarasota

This exhilarating and beloved quartet has garnered critical praise worldwide for more than 20 years. They formed when they were just teenagers studying at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance in Israel. Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023, the quartet serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), where they direct the chamber music program and present a concert series in addition to maintaining a busy touring schedule in the United States and abroad. With Gershon Gerchikov, violin; Alexandra (Sasha) Kazovsky, violin; Jan Grüning, viola; Amit Even–Tov, cello. Individual tickets go on sale November 1 at the link below.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual PMP Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni recitals and special performances, and PMP Alumni In Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates.