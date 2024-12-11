The PMP Winter Residency, Led By Itzhak And Toby Perlman, Begins This Month At USF Sarasota-Manatee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each December and January, students from the Perlman Music Program (PMP) Summer Music School, Israel Residency and Chamber Music Workshop reunite on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for lessons, studio classes, works-in-progress recitals, chorus and orchestra rehearsals and other activities.

This year, 32 gifted string students and Fellows (student mentors) from eight countries will participate in the program. Starting on December 30, the public is invited to watch free rehearsals and works-in-progress recitals under the baton of world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman and other esteemed faculty members. Audiences will also be able to watch Patrick Romano, choirmaster, rehearse with the PMP choir.

Lisa Berger, executive director of The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast), the area-based nonprofit that supports PMP and its alumni year-round, shares, “The PMP Winter Residency offers an incredible opportunity for gifted young musicians, ages 14 and up, to receive exceptional mentoring and performance experience in classical string music and choral music. For our community, it’s a rare chance to witness the artistry and development of musicians who are destined to perform on world stages.” This year, audiences can attend 13 events held in a heated performance tent and in Selby Auditorium on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.

Berger also highlights an exciting new, free program, Classical for Kids, designed to introduce young audiences to classical music in a fun, interactive way. Led by four PMP alumni, the event features live demonstrations, engaging lessons on teamwork in music, and a hands-on “Petting Zoo” where children can try out the instruments. The program is January 3, 11 a.m. to noon, on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.

On Saturday, January 11, 5 p.m., PMP Winter Residency students and faculty present a “Celebration Concert,” featuring the PMP String Orchestra under the baton of Itzhak Perlman, and the PMP Chorus, led by Patrick Romano, at the Sarasota Opera House. The “Celebration Dinner” follows the concert at 7:30 p.m. at Michael’s on East.

“This is a lovely way to celebrate all of the faculty and students who worked hard during the preceding weeks,” says Berger. The event is attended by Toby and Itzhak Perlman, PMP students, faculty and staff, with fine food and beverages and entertainment by the students and faculty.

For more information about The Perlman Music Program Suncoast, visit www.PerlmanSuncoast.org.

2025 PMP Winter Residency

December 30-Jannuary 11

Classical for Kids with PMP Alumni: January 3, 11 a.m.-noon on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Join PMP alumni Max Tan (violin), Cassi Drake (viola), James Kim (cello), and Kwan Yi (piano) for an engaging, interactive program designed for ages 5–11. Enjoy live demonstrations, learn how each instrument contributes to ensemble teamwork, and discover fun ways to listen to classical music. Afterward, kids can try the instruments at the “Petting Zoo.” To register visit PMPSuncoast.org.

Orchestra Rehearsals, Chorus Rehearsals, Master Classes and Works-in-Progress Recitals: December 30-January 10 on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Non-reserved seats are free to the public for rehearsals, master classes and WIPs. The PMP Winter Residency’s daily schedule is available at PMPSuncoast.org.

Celebration Concert: January 11, 5 p.m., at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota. Tickets are $40 to $80 and are available for purchase by calling the Sarasota Opera House’s box office at 941-328-1300 or online at SarasotaOpera.org.

PMP Celebration Dinner: January 11, following the Celebration Concert at Michael’s on East, 1212 S East Ave., Sarasota. The evening includes dinner and entertainment with Toby and Itzhak Perlman, PMP students and the faculty. Tickets are $250 per person. A package price that includes the Celebration Concert and the Celebration Dinner is also available for $300. For tickets, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

