The Orchestra Now Performs at Jazz at Lincoln Center With JoAnn Falletta and Nikki Chooi Next Month

The Orchestra Now welcomes back acclaimed conductor JoAnn Falletta, Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), for her fourth appearance with TŌN on Sunday October 16 at 3 PM at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater. She will be joined by award-winning Canadian violinist Nikki Chooi, concertmaster of the BPO, for Ravel's rhapsodic Tzigane and Chausson's mournful Poème in a program that also offers works by Roberto Sierra, Albert Roussel, and Paul Hindemith.

TŌN's next concert takes place at Carnegie Hall on November 3, with a program highlighting four early 20th century German and Austrian composers whose music was unfairly suppressed during and following World War II, including the U.S. premiere of Hugo Kauder's Symphony No. 1.

JoAnn Falletta Conducts Ravel & More

Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall

Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3 PM

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Nikki Chooi, violin

Roberto Sierra: Fandangos

Ernest Chausson: Poème

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Albert Roussel: Bacchus and Ariane Suite No. 2

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber

The program opens with Sierra's Fandangos, his orchestral treatment of Spain's most typical dance form, the three-quarter time fandango, which is commonly part of flamenco dance. Sierra is a recipient of the prestigious Tomás Luis de Victoria Prize, Spain's highest honor for a composer of Spanish or Latin American origin. The following two works feature former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra concertmaster Nikki Chooi: Chausson's Poème, likely the composer's best-known and most popular composition, written in response to a request from Eugène Ysaÿe for a violin concerto; and Ravel's virtuosic Tzigane, inspired by Hungarian violinist Jelly d'Arányi, who premiered the work to great acclaim in London in 1924. Albert Roussel's Bacchus and Ariane Suite No. 2 comes from his 1941 ballet by the same name. The plot follows the story of Ariadne, who helped Theseus find his way out of a forbidding labyrinth after he slew the monster Minotaur. He later abandons her, but she is saved by Bacchus, the god of wine, and becomes his consort. The afternoon closes with Hindemith's Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. The work began as a series of movements based on themes by Weber to be used in a ballet, but Hindemith revised the music as the colorful orchestral piece Metamorphosis, premiered by the New York Philharmonic in 1944 to great success.

Tickets priced at $25-$50 are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, Ground Floor. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.