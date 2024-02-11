The OMNI Ensemble to Continue 41st Season in March

The OMNI Ensemble has announced the continuation of its 41st season at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music on Saturday evening, March 2, 2024 at 8:00 pm. Music Director/Flutist David Wechsler will host an evening of two flute - two horn music featuring Johann David Schwegler.'s Quartet in E flat, Joseph Haydn's Twelve Nocturnes, Wilhelm Anton Lütgen's Notturno, David Wechsler's Lucky Thirteen, and Eric Ewazen's Ballade, Pastorale, and Dance for flute, horn and piano. Performing musicians include David Wechsler & Karl Kraber - flutes; Jasmine Lavariega & Janet Lantz -horn, and Sylvia Kahan, piano.

Continuing as the chamber music group in residence at the Brooklyn Conservatory, the OMNI Ensemble will continue to perform concerts of enormous variety all designed to provide their audience with a musical diversity not ordinarily encountered by one chamber music group. Throughout the season they perform in the recital hall at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.

Tickets at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music are $25.00, $15.00 for students and senior citizens and $10.00 for the live stream. Tickets are available in advance on the OMNI Ensemble website or at the door prior to the performance. For reservations please call 718/859-8649.For direct purchase of tickets on line please visit www.theomniensemble.org or click the button below The Brooklyn Conservatory is located at 58 Seventh Ave. at the corner of Lincoln Place in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It is in easy access of public transportation, Q or B train to Seventh Ave., or IRT #2 and 3 to Grand Army Plaza. For further information and ticket reservations, call 718 859-8649.

The OMNI Ensemble is a chamber music created to perform programs of enormous variety, with music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century, including Western classical music, jazz, and electronic and improvised music, all designed to provide their audience with a musical experience not ordinarily encountered in a single music event. Since its inception in 1983 the group has featured many guest artists including multi instrumentalist/composer David Amram, performance artist John Kelley, Singer Erika Banks, Kumongo player Jin Hi Kim, Saxophonist Roy Nathanson, Mezzo Sopranos Catherine Ciesinski and Charlotte Hellekant, Harpsichordists Gerald Ranck and Rebecca Pechefsky, and keyboardist Marco Benevento. The group has commissioned works by David Lang, Lee Hyla, Allen Shearson, & Michael Bushnell, and performed new pieces by Jim Lahti, Eric Klein, and David Wechsler.