The New York Philharmonic presents the second and final week of Virtual Tour: Europe 2020 (May 11-21), an initiative prompted by the Philharmonic musicians to virtually revisit the cities where they would have performed this month if not for the pandemic (London, Cologne, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden).

Today the Philharmonic shares a video broadcast of Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet in the New York Premiere of Trifonov's Quintetto concertante, co-presented with 92nd Street Y; a slideshow by the musicians; and audio of a tour performance from Cologne in 2002.

The Virtual Tour will conclude this week with a video broadcast featuring past tour soloist Joshua Bell, Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Facebook and YouTube (on-demand afterward); a New York Philharmonic Archives online exhibit on Google Arts & Culture; a Learning @ Home guide to new music in Amsterdam; a Love Letter to Amsterdam; and a strudel how-to video.

The Virtual Tour will conclude this week with a video broadcast featuring past tour soloist Joshua Bell, Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Facebook and YouTube (on-demand afterward); a New York Philharmonic Archives online exhibit on Google Arts & Culture; a Learning @ Home guide to new music in Amsterdam; a Love Letter to Amsterdam; and a strudel how-to video.

Photo Credit: Leelanee Sterrett

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You