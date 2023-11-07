The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Winter Dance Performances

A Newark tradition for over two decades, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to NJPAC to welcome the coming of the Spring of 2024, the Year of the Green Wood Dragon.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANT Photo 2 The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors Photo 3 BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors
Review: LA TRAVIATA, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: LA TRAVIATA, London Coliseum

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Winter Dance Performances

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces 2024 Winter Dance Performances

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center announces 2024 Winter dance performances including the return of State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine and world premiere by Nai-Ni Chen Dance.

WINTER DANCE @ NJPAC (artists and schedules are subject to change)

Sun 1.21 @ 3:00 p.m. Cinderella: State Ballet Theater of Ukraine

On the heels of its popular Nutcracker performance in December 2023 at NJPAC, the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine returns with the breathtaking two-act performance of Cinderella. With no less than 55 of the best Ukrainian performers, this respected ensemble has performed to the delight of the public around the world. This full-scale performance to music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Andrei Litvinov tell the story of a beautiful girl looking for her charming prince. Finally, with the help of magic, she discovers that dreams can come true. 

This classic fairy tale will delight the whole family with graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes. 

Sat 2.10 @ 7:30 p.m. + Sun 2.11 @ 2:00 p.m. Nai-Ni Chen: Year of the Green Wood Dragon world premiere

A Newark tradition for over two decades, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to NJPAC to welcome the coming of the Spring of 2024, the Year of the Green Wood Dragon. It is a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese celebration with modern flair. NJPAC hosts this fantastic Newark celebration of the Lunar New Year with performances and festivities by the Fort Lee-based company, Nai-Ni Chen Dance. The Company Dancers, acrobats and musicians perform in festive costumes in red, gold, blue and purple colors symbolizing their prayer for a peaceful and harmonious New Year with plenty of prosperity and good fortune for everyone to enjoy and share.

This year's program premieres a NJPAC-commissioned work: Mongolian Festival by Mongolian dancer/choreographer Lawrence Jin. In this traditional Mongolian dance, he focuses on the generous spirit of the Mongolian people, the powerful Mongolian warriors and the respect they have for the great prairie that is essential for the nomadic life. The dance portrays aspects of Mongol herders' daily activities, including milking cows, cooking, hunting, household labor, celebrations, and traditions. This culturally rich and dynamic performance will be accompanied by traditional Mongolian music, creating a captivating and immersive experience for the audience.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street), Newark, New Jersey. Tickets: $20-$79. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
VSO USA Holiday Pops Concert to Return in December With Hollywood Hits Photo
VSO USA Holiday Pops Concert to Return in December With Hollywood Hits

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA presents its highly acclaimed Holiday Pops concert program on December 9 and 10, 2023. The festive program includes classical favorites and popular hits for the whole family. Don't miss this holiday tradition!

2
CelloBello to Present Exclusive Premiere of NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: Cleveland Photo
CelloBello to Present Exclusive Premiere of NOTES FROM BEHIND THE IRON CURTAIN: Cleveland Quartet's 1990 Soviet Tour

Join CelloBello for a captivating evening celebrating the Cleveland Quartet with a documentary premiere and live performances by The Weilerstein Trio and Cleveland Orchestra Cellists.

3
DOVE ARMITAGE Releases Concernless EP Photo
DOVE ARMITAGE Releases 'Concernless' EP

DOVE ARMITAGE has released their new EP 'Concernless' via KRO Records. Check out the latest single 'In Chaos' and dive into their captivating sound. Her philosophy on this EP is to embrace the scary moments and darkness in each of us. This vulnerability in admitting two sides to herself eventually led to her alter-ego as Dove Armitage.

4
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant from Barancik Foundation, Bolstering Community Music Pro Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant from Barancik Foundation, Bolstering Community Music Programs

Learn how the Sarasota Orchestra is set to enhance its community music programs, thanks to a generous grant from the Barancik Foundation. Find out more about the initiative and its impact on the local music scene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Staatskapelle Berlin in Classical Music Staatskapelle Berlin
Carnegie Hall (11/30-11/30)
The Tallis Scholars in Classical Music The Tallis Scholars
Carnegie Hall (4/08-4/08)
Ensemble Connect Up Close in Classical Music Ensemble Connect Up Close
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes in Classical Music Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes
Carnegie Hall (4/30-4/30)
The Cleveland Orchestra in Classical Music The Cleveland Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (1/20-1/20)
Mitsuko Uchida / Jonathan Biss in Classical Music Mitsuko Uchida / Jonathan Biss
Carnegie Hall (4/09-4/09)
Timo Andres in Classical Music Timo Andres
Carnegie Hall (2/23-2/23)
Ute Lemper in Classical Music Ute Lemper
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
Quatuor Van Kuijk in Classical Music Quatuor Van Kuijk
Carnegie Hall (3/21-3/21)
La Cetra Barockorchester Basel in Classical Music La Cetra Barockorchester Basel
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  