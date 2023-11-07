The New Jersey Performing Arts Center announces 2024 Winter dance performances including the return of State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine and world premiere by Nai-Ni Chen Dance.

WINTER DANCE @ NJPAC (artists and schedules are subject to change)

Sun 1.21 @ 3:00 p.m. Cinderella: State Ballet Theater of Ukraine

On the heels of its popular Nutcracker performance in December 2023 at NJPAC, the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine returns with the breathtaking two-act performance of Cinderella. With no less than 55 of the best Ukrainian performers, this respected ensemble has performed to the delight of the public around the world. This full-scale performance to music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Andrei Litvinov tell the story of a beautiful girl looking for her charming prince. Finally, with the help of magic, she discovers that dreams can come true.

This classic fairy tale will delight the whole family with graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes.

Sat 2.10 @ 7:30 p.m. + Sun 2.11 @ 2:00 p.m. Nai-Ni Chen: Year of the Green Wood Dragon world premiere

A Newark tradition for over two decades, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company returns to NJPAC to welcome the coming of the Spring of 2024, the Year of the Green Wood Dragon. It is a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese celebration with modern flair. NJPAC hosts this fantastic Newark celebration of the Lunar New Year with performances and festivities by the Fort Lee-based company, Nai-Ni Chen Dance. The Company Dancers, acrobats and musicians perform in festive costumes in red, gold, blue and purple colors symbolizing their prayer for a peaceful and harmonious New Year with plenty of prosperity and good fortune for everyone to enjoy and share.

This year's program premieres a NJPAC-commissioned work: Mongolian Festival by Mongolian dancer/choreographer Lawrence Jin. In this traditional Mongolian dance, he focuses on the generous spirit of the Mongolian people, the powerful Mongolian warriors and the respect they have for the great prairie that is essential for the nomadic life. The dance portrays aspects of Mongol herders' daily activities, including milking cows, cooking, hunting, household labor, celebrations, and traditions. This culturally rich and dynamic performance will be accompanied by traditional Mongolian music, creating a captivating and immersive experience for the audience.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street), Newark, New Jersey. Tickets: $20-$79. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC / 1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.