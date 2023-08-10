The National Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off 2023–2024 Season In September

The National Symphony Orchestra opens its season with eight programs in September and October 2023 that highlight the versatility of the orchestra; from programs that celebrate Music Director Gianandrea Noseda's musical heritage to collaborations with Artistic Advisor Ben Folds and rising musical artists.

“This seventh season as Music Director will be my most personal to date. Not only am I celebrating my 60th birthday this season but I'm doing so with many friends and the artists of the National Symphony Orchestra, exploring the various facets of my musical life. As I look ahead to this season, I feel a sense of excitement and anticipation building. It is a joyful experience for us to make music together and share that joy with our audiences. I cannot wait to get back to the National Symphony Orchestra for which I have deep admiration and respect.” said Music Director Gianandrea Noseda

'We're starting off the new season strong this September with artists coming from the worlds of jazz, pop, and folk music to name a few,” said Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. “I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with incredibly talented artists, and of course, the wonderful musicians of the NSO. I couldn't be more excited to welcome new audiences to the Concert Hall this fall to share in the experience.”

The annual Season Opening Gala Concert, September 23, 2023, will be led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda and will feature NSO Associate and Assistant Principal musicians in Elgar's Introduction and Allegro: Ying Fu and Dayna Hepler, violins; Abigail Evans Kreuzer, viola; and Glenn Garlick, cello. The program begins with Rossini's Overture to La Gazza ladra, includes Fate Now Conquers by Kennedy Center Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon, and concludes with the orchestra showpiece, Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged by Ravel.

The following week, Noseda will lead a program that celebrates the 150th birthday of Rachmaninoff, September 28–30, 2023, a nod to Noseda's years as principal guest conductor of the Mariinsky Theater. Rachmaninoff at 150 begins with his early work The Rock and will be followed by his Piano Concerto No. 4 with Denis Kozhukhin as soloist. The program ends with Rachmaninoff's choral work The Bells featuring soprano Elena Stikhina, tenor Pavel Petrov, and bass-baritone Alexey Markov—all three making their soloist debuts, along with the Choral Arts Society of Washington led by Scott Tucker.

Next, Noseda will conduct a program that celebrates his Italian roots in an all-Respighi program, October 5–7, 2023. The NSO performs Respighi's Roman Trilogy beginning with Fontane di Roma (Fountains of Rome), Pini di Roma (Pines of Rome), and concluding with the grandiose Feste Romane (Roman Festivals).

Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke will lead the NSO in the return of DECLASSIFIED, September 8, 2023, with NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds presenting jazz artist Laufey and singer-songwriter dodie. Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. and has become Spotify's most streamed jazz artist. In addition to her D.C. roots, she is also connected to the NSO having been a participant in the NSO's annual Summer Music Institute, a pre-professional summer intensive for students pursuing a career in music, in 2018. Newly announced, British singer-songwriter dodie will join Ben Folds and Laufey in set with the NSO. DECLASSIFIED performances go beyond the traditional symphony presentation by offering an eclectic mix of music and artists—both classical and contemporary—in a “part-concert, part-party” setting. Pre- and post-concert activations include drink specials, live shows, karaoke, and more.

The NSO will present Ben Folds in a solo performance as part of his What Matters Most tour, September 21, 2023, in support of his first full-length studio recording in eight years. Folds says this album is his most “true” to date. “There's a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into one record. Socially, lyrically, emotionally, I don't think it's an album I could have made at any other point in my career,” explains Folds.

A second date has been added to the NSO's presentation of Jacob Collier, the multi-hyphenate, Grammy Award–winning recording artist. Collier will perform with the NSO, led by conductor Jules Buckley, September 5–6, 2023. Hailed as a “staggering musical prodigy” and “the colorful Mozart of Gen-Z,” Collier is one of the most in-demand musicians in the music industry. This performance is a co-production with Renée Fleming VOICES.

Violinist Joshua Bell will play and conduct the National Symphony Orchestra, September 15–16, 2023. He will play Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 and conduct Mendelssohn's Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream and Symphony No. 4, “Italian.”

Iconic artists Judy Collins & Madeleine Peyroux will join the National Symphony Orchestra on September 20, 2023 with Steven Reineke conducting. Collins will perform her album Wildflowers in its entirety. She will share the stage with acclaimed jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux, whose best-selling album, Careless Love, is being reissued this summer.

Tickets ($15–$109) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.