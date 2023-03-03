The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Season

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Winspear Centre for another memorable season of live performances. The 2023/24 season will once again offer exhilarating live music programming curated by Artistic Advisor Michael Stern. Subscriptions are on sale now.

The ESO welcome back a diverse roster of guest soloists and conductors including many familiar faces and audience favourites. Music Director Emeritus Bill Eddins, Bob Bernhardt, and Alexander Prior return to lead the ESO in captivating programs, while a crop of talented artists will make their ESO debuts, including conductors Jessica Cottis, Ruth Reinhardt, and Fawzi Haimor. We will also welcome guest pianists Tony Siqi Yun, Angela Cheng, and Mackenzie Melemed. JUNO Award-winning soul-folk singer /songwriter Caleigh Cardinal will also make her ESO debut. Resident Conductor Cosette Justo Valdés will lead the orchestra in a number of exciting programs, including Sinatra and Beyond with Tony DeSare.

The 2023/24 season includes 12 Classical series programs with unique works from the classical cannon, ranging from Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances and a piano concerto written by then-14-year-old Clara Schumann to recent works by Canada's Samy Moussa, Finland's Lotta Wennäkoski, and Australia's Connor D'Netto. The Robbins Pops series once again boasts its fabulous arrangements from music by iconic composers such as George Gershwin and John Williams, plus the glitz and glamour that go with it. Holidays at the Winspear includes traditional favourites Handels' Messiah and A Very Merry Pops. The popular New Music and Pairings series feature shorter programs with many ESO premieres. The Symphony for Kids series offers the ideal child and family introduction to orchestral music.

In 2022, the ESO welcomed Michael Stern as Artistic Advisor as they continue the search for the next full-time Artistic Director. Stern currently holds three Music Director positions: with the Kansas City Symphony, where he will be concluding his 19-year tenure at the end of the 2023/2024 season; with the National Repertory Orchestra; and with the Orchestra Lumos.

"I am thrilled to once again be a part of great music in Edmonton. This will be our 72nd season of bringing inspirational music to audiences, and we could not be more excited. I welcome curious newcomers, experienced symphony patrons, and everyone in between to more uplifting ESO performances," says Stern.

"Making and sharing the joy of music is what we do best here at the Winspear Centre. We are delighted to have Michael Stern back in the role of Artistic Advisor. We hope to inspire you with memorable performances, many featuring your own ESO musicians as soloists playing music they love, from Mozart to John Williams," adds Annemarie Petrov, ESO and Winspear Centre President and CEO.

Season features include:

Bill Eddins Plays Bach | October 12-13, 2023

Bill Eddins returns with an entertaining concert full of surprises and delights, including two concerti by J. S. Bach - one with Olga (the Winspear Centre's new harpsichord) and the other a jubilant triple concerto featuring ESO soloists.

The Hockey Sweater | October 22, 2023

The iconic Canadian story, The Hockey Sweater, is brought to life through the music of Abigail Richardson-Schulte. Symphony for Kids audiences will enjoy a musical interpretation of the "Battle of Alberta."

The Magnificent Music of John Williams| October 27, 28 and 29, 2023

From Jurassic Park to Saving Private Ryan, John Williams' iconic works have delighted generations of movie fans. Bob Bernhardt leads your ESO through Williams' most beloved pieces, including music from E.T., Catch Me If You Can, BFG, The Terminal, and Lincoln.

Gershwin, By George! - Celebrating Rhapsody in Blue's 100th Birthday | March 1 and 2, 2024

Your ESO performs Gershwin's biggest hit, Rhapsody in Blue, to celebrate its landmark 100th birthday. Conductor William Eddins guides audiences on a thrilling musical journey through Gershwin's biggest contributions to popular culture.

Angela Cheng Plays Clara Schumann | April 20 and 21, 2024

Conductor Fawzi Haimor makes his ESO debut and leads the orchestra with Tchaikovsky's joyful Symphony No. 2. Angela Cheng adds a piano spotlight performing Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto.

Subscription packages are now on sale with single tickets available to the public on July 26.

Full 2023/24 season details and subscription options at www.winspearcentre.com/Renew.