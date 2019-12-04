The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents Their Annual Christmas Concert FANTASIAS AND CAROLS

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine presents Fantasias and Carols: A Cathedral Christmas on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan. The Cathedral Choirs will join forces under the leadership of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and one of America's leading choral conductors, and Bryan Zaros, Associate Choirmaster. This signature event is one of many comprising the 2019-2020 season of Great Music in a Great Space.

The annual Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition, this year includes music by Giovanni Gabrieli as well as Ralph Vaughan William's Fantasia on Christmas Carols, featuring baritone soloist Gregory Purnhagen. The Cathedral Choristers will perform works by Benjamin Britten, John Rutter, and David Wilcocks, Donald Fraser, and Marcel Dupré, among others. The whole audience is warmly invited to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, led by the choirs and orchestra!

Tickets are $50 (general admission) and $75 (reserved). Student rush tickets are available at the door for $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/29431/fantasias-and-carols-a-cathedral-christmas.

Program

Giovanni Gabrieli

Hodie Christus Natus est a 8

Angelus ad Pastores a 12

George Frideric Handel

Concerto in G minor, Op. 4, No. 1

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Marcel Dupré

"Ave Maria"

Donald Fraser

"This Christmastide" ("Jessyse's Carol")

John Rutter

"Tomorrow Shall be My Dancing Day"

Benjamin Britten

"This Little Babe" and "Deo Gratias" from A Ceremony of Carols

David Willcocks

"Ding Dong Merrily on High"

Soloists

Gregory Purnhagen, baritone

Raymond Nagem, organ





