Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sydney Chamber Choir Will Perform Choral Masterworks This November
The program pairs Britten's Rejoice in the Lamb with MacMillan's Cantos Sagrados and Vaughan Williams' Five Mystical Songs.
Sydney Chamber Choir will bring together three 20th- and 21st-century masterworks for choir and organ this November - each exploring the human and the divine through poetry, faith and song – in two performances: at St James in Sydney 14 Nov and St Finbar's in Glenbrook 8 Nov
The works by Benjamin Britten, James MacMillan and Ralph Vaughan Williams all explore faith, humanity and the search for meaning – providing a profound and stirring climax to the Choir's 2026 program.
Britten's Rejoice in the Lamb is both joyful and deeply moving - a portrait of faith and imagination forged in adversity. Setting Christopher Smart's visionary verses and written during his confinement in an asylum, Britten captures the poet's struggle and wonderment in music that shimmers with tenderness, wit and transcendence.
Scottish composer MacMillan's Cantos Sagrados (Sacred Songs) interweave Latin liturgical texts with contemporary Latin American poetry in confronting oppression and injustice. The result is music of searing intensity and compassion, uniting sacred devotion with a cry for human dignity.
Completing the program is Vaughan Williams' Five Mystical Songs, in which the radiant poetry of George Herbert finds eloquent expression in glowing harmonies and soaring melodies. The work features acclaimed Australian baritone David Greco, bringing his famed expressive artistry, warmth and depth to these beloved songs.
Partnering with St James' master organist Thomas Wilson, we will create an afternoon of profound beauty and reflection — a celebration of faith, resilience and the enduring power of the human spirit.
SCC Conductor and Artistic Director Sam Allchurch says this concert's repertoire offers a unique reflection on the eternal, mystical question: Where is God found?
“It is rare for music lovers to be treated to three substantial, transformative, choral works in the one program but each of these works contributes a different and profound exploration of faith - and how it is tested. Our concert offers that 'sweet spot' between a single epic work and an anthology of small choral 'bites'. These are deep and significant compositions.”
“Vaughan Williams' setting of Herbert's poetry captures the intimacy of personal devotion and the grandeur of communal worship. Macmillan's work, from which the concert takes its title, is a plea for justice and explores the evil done in God's name. Britten's deeply moving Rejoice in the Lamb (a setting of Christopher Smart's text) also plumbs the personal, invoking the composer's own experience and of being an outsider.
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