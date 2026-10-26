Sydney Chamber Choir Will Perform Choral Masterworks This November

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Sydney Chamber Choir will bring together three 20th- and 21st-century masterworks for choir and organ this November - each exploring the human and the divine through poetry, faith and song – in two performances: at St James in Sydney 14 Nov and St Finbar's in Glenbrook 8 Nov

The works by Benjamin Britten, James MacMillan and Ralph Vaughan Williams all explore faith, humanity and the search for meaning – providing a profound and stirring climax to the Choir's 2026 program.

Britten's Rejoice in the Lamb is both joyful and deeply moving - a portrait of faith and imagination forged in adversity. Setting Christopher Smart's visionary verses and written during his confinement in an asylum, Britten captures the poet's struggle and wonderment in music that shimmers with tenderness, wit and transcendence.

Scottish composer MacMillan's Cantos Sagrados (Sacred Songs) interweave Latin liturgical texts with contemporary Latin American poetry in confronting oppression and injustice. The result is music of searing intensity and compassion, uniting sacred devotion with a cry for human dignity.

Completing the program is Vaughan Williams' Five Mystical Songs, in which the radiant poetry of George Herbert finds eloquent expression in glowing harmonies and soaring melodies. The work features acclaimed Australian baritone David Greco, bringing his famed expressive artistry, warmth and depth to these beloved songs.

Partnering with St James' master organist Thomas Wilson, we will create an afternoon of profound beauty and reflection — a celebration of faith, resilience and the enduring power of the human spirit.

SCC Conductor and Artistic Director Sam Allchurch says this concert's repertoire offers a unique reflection on the eternal, mystical question: Where is God found?

“It is rare for music lovers to be treated to three substantial, transformative, choral works in the one program but each of these works contributes a different and profound exploration of faith - and how it is tested. Our concert offers that 'sweet spot' between a single epic work and an anthology of small choral 'bites'. These are deep and significant compositions.”

“Vaughan Williams' setting of Herbert's poetry captures the intimacy of personal devotion and the grandeur of communal worship. Macmillan's work, from which the concert takes its title, is a plea for justice and explores the evil done in God's name. Britten's deeply moving Rejoice in the Lamb (a setting of Christopher Smart's text) also plumbs the personal, invoking the composer's own experience and of being an outsider.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 02 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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