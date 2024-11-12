SphinxConnect: Ignite! 2025 Schedule And 28th Annual Sphinx Competition Finalists Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From January 22-25, 2025, the Sphinx Organization will bring back the largest and longest-standing global convening dedicated to excellence and inclusion in classical music, SphinxConnect: Ignite! This convening brings together musicians, educators, arts entrepreneurs, advocates, administrators, funders, and students for an enriching experience. With over 30 dynamic sessions designed to inspire, ignite action, and foster collaboration, attendees will hear from more than 90 distinguished speakers, including keynote addresses by industry luminaries and trailblazers.

To reduce barriers to access, SphinxConnect: Ignite! 2025 is "Choose What You Pay" and will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options, with sessions being streamed, recorded, and uploaded to YouTube following the convening (unless noted otherwise in the schedule). SphinxConnect will take place at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center.

On Thursday, January 23, 2024, Esther Triggs, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Interlochen Center for the Arts and Founder of Journey Theatre Project, will lead a pre-convening session encouraging participants to ponder the question: What makes us human? Through dialogue, reflection, and actions, participants are empowered with the necessary tools to navigate and engage in important and sometimes difficult conversations about our shared humanity. At 7:30 PM ET, Jenn White, host of 1A on WAMU & NPR, interviews GRAMMY-winning violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery in the Opening Plenary. The closing plenary will feature a captivating discussion as Aaron P. Dworkin, Poetjournalist and Founder of The Sphinx Organization, interviews award-winning author, producer, and educator Kwame Alexander.

Panels throughout the weekend cover topics such as AI in the Age of DEI, Fundraising for Our Future: Exploring Solutions for Inclusive Leadership in Fund Development, Navigating DEI Priorities in a Shifting Political Landscape, Mapping Black Futures Through Classical Music: The Kennedy Center's Cartography Project, and Arts Futures: An Executive Vision for the Arts; plus conversations with cellist and portrait photographer Titilayo Ayangade, HGO Philanthropy Officer Lyanne Alvarado, HGO Director of Community and Learning Jennifer Bowman, Project Director of the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund Sixto Wagan, City of Houston's Director of Cultural Affairs Necole Irvin, and many more. The full conference schedule and registration is available at www.SphinxConnect.org.

From January 22-25, 2025 in Detroit, MI, Sphinx will host the 28th Annual Sphinx Competition, a national competition for string musicians that transforms lives by celebrating artistic talent, providing career advancement opportunities, and addressing systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund.

On Friday, January 24, 2025 at 12 PM ET, the Junior Division Honors Concert will be held, followed by the Senior Division Finals Concert on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET in the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center. The Junior Division Semi-Finalists include violinist Kai Isoke Ali-Landing, cellist Pyotr Alvarado, cellist Elan Dorman Mackenzie, cellist Sofia Hernandez-Williams, violinist Cyrano Jett Rosentrater, violinist Jacqueline Rodenbeck, cellist Emma Jane Spence, cellist Sonya Moomaw, and violinist Sydney Li-Jenkins. The Senior Division Semi-Finalists include violist Paul Aguilar, violist Julianna Bramble, violinist Brendon Elliott, cellist Miguel Fuentes, cellist Ismael Guerrero Bombut, violinist Gabriela Lara, cellist Edward Luengo, cellist Ethan Takao Murphy, bassist Devin O'Brien, and cellist Andres Sanchez.

The 2025 competition will be judged by an illustrious panel including Danielle Belen - Violin Professor, University of Michigan; Joseph Conyers - Principal Bass, The Philadelphia Orchestra; Charlotte Lee - President and Founder, Primo Artists; Joshua Roman - Cellist, Composer, Curator; Abhijit Sengupta - Director, Artistic Planning, Carnegie Hall; Melissa White - Violinist; and Mark Wilson - Executive Director, Zoellner Arts Center.

Finalists in both the Junior (Ages 17 and under) and Senior (Ages 18-30) divisions have the opportunity to perform with the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra (SSO), a unique all-Black and Latinx orchestra comprised of top professionals from around the country, and compete for a total of nearly $100,000 in prizes, including the top Robert Frederick Smith Prize. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund. Audience choice awards are an exciting highlight, as those in attendance cast their votes by text and select a winner in each division. Under the direction of Lina Gonzalez-Granados (Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient and resident conductor for LA Opera), the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra will also perform the world premiere of Daydreaming for Orchestra by composer Levi Taylor.

Former laureates of the Sphinx Competition include artists such as Joseph Conyers, Sterling Elliott, Randall Goosby, Tai Murray, and Elena Urioste, all of whom have gone on to major orchestral and solo careers.

The Sphinx Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is a unique all-Black and Latinx orchestra comprised of top professionals from around the country. The SSO includes past and current members of the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Met Opera Orchestra, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Puerto Rico Symphonies, as well as faculty members of leading music institutions, including Peabody and New England Conservatories, Harlem School of the Arts, Rutgers University, and the University of Michigan.

SphinxConnect: Ignite! Program Schedule

January 23-25, 2025

Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center | Detroit, MI

Learn More: www.SphinxConnect.org

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

9:00 AM ET - 10:00 PM ET - Sphinx Orchestral Partners Auditions (SOPA) Excerpt Competition Live

First Prize - $3,500 award will be awarded to the winners of the Woodwinds, Strings and Harp, and Brass and Percussion categories respectively

Second Prize - $1,000 award will be awarded to the runner-ups of the Woodwinds, Strings and Harp, and Brass and Percussion categories respectively

Thursday, January 23, 2025

3:00 PM ET- Necessary Conversations: IGNITE

Esther Triggs - Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion | Interlochen Center for the Arts and Founder of Journey Theatre Project

7:30 PM ET- The Artist's Journey - Finding Voice in an Age of Cacophony: A Conversation with GRAMMY Award-Winning Composer Jessie Montgomery

Jenn White - host of 1A | WAMU & NPR

Jessie Montgomery - violinist and composer

Friday, January 24, 2025

9:00 AM ET- We've Built It, When Will They Come?

Derek A. Johnson - Vice President of Marketing | John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Mariah C. Forde - Director of Marketing and Communications | The Louisiana Philharmonic

Jennifer Bowman - Director of Community & Learning | Houston Grand Opera

9:00 AM ET - Young, Gifted, Empowered

Audrey Cox St. Clair - Director of Arts Partnerships | New York City Public Schools

Adrian Rodriguez - Director of Community Engagement, Chorus Director, Curriculum Manager | Music Advancement Program | The Juilliard School

Hannah Ross - Assistant Director for Community Engagement | Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School

Hassan Anderson - Teaching Artist, Assistant Professor of Oboe and Coordinator of Teaching Artistry | The University of South Carolina

9:40 AM ET- Beyond the Bow: Always on Brand

Titilayo Ayangade - Cellist & Photographer | Titilayo and Co.

Curtis Stewart - Violinist, Composer, Artistic Director | American Composers Orchestra, The Juilliard School, PUBLIQuartet

Kori Coleman - Executive & Artistic Director | D-Composed

Joshua Henderson - Violinist | W4RP (Trio)

10:20 AM ET- Soulful Strategies

Brittney Bryanna Burgess - Program Manager | Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, The Juilliard School

Alexis Victoria Prescott - Project Manager | Montessori Community School of Durham

Brianna Garcon - Program Director, National Community Partnerships | John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

10:20 AM ET- Navigating DEI Priorities in a Shifting Political Landscape

Weston Sprott - Dean and Director, Preparatory Division | The Juilliard School

Rodney Cole - President | DTE Energy Foundation and Corporate Citizenship

Dr. Angelica Johnston-Perez - Associate Dean, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion | College of Fine Arts, Carnegie Mellon University

Dr. Glyne A. Griffith II - Vice President of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact | Dallas Symphony Orchestra

11:00 AM ET- Igniting Action: Stories of Orchestras, Audiences, & Careers

Vanessa Reed - President and CEO | New Music USA

Kim Noltemy - CEO | LA Philharmonic

Valerie Coleman - Composer & Flutist

Juan-Pablo Contreras - Composer | New Music USA

Rei Hotoda - Music Director & Conductor | Fresno Philharmonic

1:20 PM ET- AI in the Age of DEI

DuMarkus Davis - Founder & CEO | Musicbuk

Olaluwa Adesanya - Founder & CEO | Palmplug Inc.

Aurielle Brooks - Entertainment Attorney | Arrington & Phillips, LLP

Sean Taylor - Co-Founder | Contrabrand Agency

2:00 PM ET- Facing the Music

Aaron P. Dworkin - Poetjournalist & Founder of The Sphinx Organization

Jason Phillips - Mental Health Expert | Peace & Prosperity

Dr. Lisa "Osunleti" Beckley-Roberts - Chair & Associate Professor | Jackson State University

Jannina Norpoth - Violinist, Composer, Artistic Director | PUBLIQuartet; Colburn School

2:00 PM ET- Fundraising for Our Future: Exploring Solutions for Inclusive Leadership in Fund Development

Kewan Smith Sr. - Director of Individual & Corporate Giving | New World Symphony

Kevin Gupana - Associate Director of Giving, Education and Community Engagement Initiatives | Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Michael Walker II - Senior Development Officer | American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia (ACLU-D.C.)

Carlos Garcia León - Asst. Director of Development | Lookingglass Theater

2:40 PM ET- In Service of Our Cities

Lyanne Alvarado (moderator) - HGO Philanthropy Officer

Jennifer Bowman - HGO Director of Community & Learning

Sixto Wagan - Project Director of the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund

Necole Irvin - City of Houston's Director of Cultural Affairs

3:20 PM ET- Portfolio Life AKA the Good Hustle

Joseph Conyers - Principal Bass | The Philadelphia Orchestra

Damon Gupton - Actor & Composer

Dr. Eugene Rogers - Founding Conductor, Pedagogue | EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble

Melissa White - Violinist, Educator, Artistic Director | Harlem Quartet | Professor at NYU and U Buffalo

3:20 PM ET- Con Moto

Bill Neri - Director of Ensemble Advancement | Sphinx Organization

Robert McGrath - Chief Operating Officer | Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Jessica Phillips - Musician, Educator | Met Opera, The Juilliard School

4:00 PM ET- Going Far Together

Ashleigh Gordon - Artistic Director & Violist | Castle of our Skins

Lia Uribe - Associate Dean/Professor of Music | University of Arkansas

Matthew J. Detrick - Founder/CEO, Violinist | Apollo Chamber Players

Dr. Marcus Norris - Composer, Director | South Side Symphony

4:40 PM ET- Sharing the Love: The Blacknificent Seven

Jessie Montgomery - Violinist | Composer

Carlos Simon - Composer-in-Residence, Composer Chair | John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, Boston Symphony Orchestra

Jasmine Arielle Barnes - Emmy Nominated Composer | Blacknificent 7

Dave Ragland - Composer | Blacknificent 7

5:00 PM ET- Overture @ SphinxConnect

Gladys Gonzalez - Music Director, Educator | Hattiesburg Kids Orchestra

Megan Delatour - Orchestra Director, Artistic Director | Talented Unlimited HS, ISO at Third

Reynaldo Ramires - Co-Founder and Program Director | Soundscapes

Angelica Cortez - Executive Director | Suzuki Association of the Americas

5:20 PM ET- Invisible Player

Dr. Marvin V. Curtis - President | South Bend Symphony

Justus Zimmerman - Executive Director | South Bend Symphony

Caen Thomason-Redus - VP, Inclusion & Learning | League of American Orchestras

Mary E. Corbett - Violinist | The Florida Orchestra

Nicholas Orbovich - Artistic Director/Concert Violinist | Michigan City Chamber Music Festival/South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, January 25, 2025

10:00 AM ET- Actions Speak Louder: Strategies & Responses from the World of Philanthropy

Lynne Toye - Executive Director | New Jersey Arts & Cultural Recovery Fund

10:00 AM E - Passing the Baton

Lina Gonzalez-Granados - Orchestral Conductor

Jherrard Hardemann - Assistant Conductor | Rochester Philharmonic

Dr. Leslie B. Dunner - Conductor | Interlochen Arts Academy

Gregory D. McDaniels - Colton Conducting Fellow | New Jersey Symphony

10:40 AM ET- From Candidate to Colleague

Rochelle Skolnick - Director of Symphonic Services and Special Counsel | American Federation of Musicians

Cole Randolph - Cellist | Detroit Symphony

Nicole Jordan - President / Principal Librarian | ICSOM / The Philadelphia Orchestra

Kai Rocke - Musician | Oregon Symphony

11:20 AM ET- Mapping Black Futures Through Classical Music: The Kennedy Center's Cartography Project

Trés McMichael - Senior Program Manager, Social Impact Civic Alliances | The John F. J Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Carlos Simon - Composer-in-Residence, Composer Chair | John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, Boston Symphony Orchestra

Brittini Ward - Librettist | Kennedy Center Cartography Project

Catherine Elizabeth - Vocalist & Composer

11:20 AM ET- Building Bold

Calida N. Jones - Founder, Co-Founder | CNJ Associates, Creative Evolutions

Dr. Kim Davis - Founder & Empowerment Coach | Five/6teen Consulting

Taneshia Nash Laird - Associate Professor | Berklee College of Music

Portia Dunkley - CEO, Founder | Teeny Violini, Inc

1:40 PM ET- Songs from the Road

Lady Jess - Violinist | The Great Gatsby Broadway

Kelsey Lu - American Singer & Cellist

Andrew Griffin - Violist | Back to the Future (Broadway)

2:20 PM ET- From Manager to Director

Daniel Acosta - Director of Marketing | Philharmonic Society of Orange County

Zennetta S. Drew - Executive Director | Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dr. Zuly Inirio - Founder & Executive Director | Afro-Latinx Song & Opera Project

Anwar Nasir - Executive Director | The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

3:00 PM ET- Igniting Excellence

Dr. Antonio C. Cuyler - Professor of Music in Entrepreneurship & Leadership/Principal Consultant |

University of Michigan/Cuyler Consulting, LLC

Arreon Harley-Emerson - President & CEO | Equity Sings

Cessalee Stovall - Director of Belonging and Inclusion, Founder | Seattle Children's Theatre, Stage A Change

Dr. Crystal Sellers Battle - Associate Dean of Equity and Inclusion | Eastman School of Music

3:00 PM ET- Arts Futures: An Executive Vision for the Arts

Alexa Dumont - Assistant Director of Performance Operations | The Juilliard School

Imelda Tecson - Manager, Marketing & Patron Loyalty | Strathmore

Dr. Raynel Frazier - Programs Producer | Chelsea Factory

Eric J. Rubio - Director of Finance and Administration | The Washington Chorus

4:20 PM ET- Closing Plenary

Aaron P. Dworkin - Poetjournalist and Founder of The Sphinx Organization

Kwame Alexander - Author, producer, and educator

28th Annual Sphinx Competition Information

Junior Honors Concert:

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Information: www.sphinxmusic.org/sphinx-competition

Tickets: Free, no ticket required

Sphinx Symphony Orchestra

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor

JUNIOR DIVISION PRIZES (Ages 17 and under)

1st Place - $10,000, plus solo appearances with major orchestras

2nd Place - $5,000

3rd Place - $3,000

Senior Division Finals Concert:

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Information: www.sphinxmusic.org/sphinx-competition

Tickets: www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/24-25-winter/28th-annual-sphinx-competition-finals-concert

Sphinx Symphony Orchestra

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor

SENIOR DIVISION PRIZES (Ages 18 - 30)

1st Place - $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize and solo appearances with major orchestras

2nd Place - $20,000

3rd Place - $10,000

Audience Choice - $5,000

2025 Sphinx Competition Jury Panel:

Danielle Belen - Violin Professor, University of Michigan

Joseph Conyers - Principal Bass, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Charlotte Lee - President and Founder, Primo Artists

Joshua Roman - Cellist, Composer, Curator

Abhijit Sengupta - Director, Artistic Planning, Carnegie Hall

Melissa White - Violinist

Mark Wilson - Executive Director, Zoellner Arts Center

About Sphinx Organization

The Sphinx Organization is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of the arts and has reached more than 100 million people worldwide. Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and artistic administrators by addressing the systemic lack of access within Black and Latino communities.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, with global reach, Sphinx envisions a day in which our art form reflects our greater society, where every young person has the opportunity to express themselves and learn classical music, where audiences reflect the breadth of our community, and where leadership - on stage and off - includes all deserving voices.

Read more about Sphinx's programs at www.sphinxmusic.org.

View the "Sphinx Organization: A 25-year Journey" timeline here.

*Photo Credit: Brian Hatton Photography

