Sphinx Organization to Present National Convening 'SphinxConnect: Amplify' And 27th Annual Sphinx Competition

Click Here, the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music, will present its annual convening, Click Here, and theClick Here in Detroit, MI, happening from January 24-27, 2024.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the Sphinx Orchestral Partners Auditions (SOPA) Excerpt Competition take place. SOPA provides Black and Latinx orchestral musicians the unique opportunity to audition for a panel representing several orchestras seeking to identify musicians for invitation to auditions, pre-advancement at auditions and/or placement on substitute player lists. The panel will include excerpt competition judges who will select outstanding performances as winners of cash prizes ranging from $250 to $3,500.

From Thursday, January 25, 2024 through Saturday, January 27, 2024, Sphinx welcomes hundreds of musicians, industry leaders, educators, funders, diversity advocates, and administrators to Detroit's Marriott Renaissance Center for SphinxConnect: Amplify. The convening features 30 sessions and more than 100 speakers - comprised of the top luminaries among classical music's artistic administrators, composers, and performers - leaders of the United States' top conservatories, and many more. To prevent barriers to access, SphinxConnect: Amplify operates on a Choose What You Pay model, and most sessions will be live-streamed through a virtual platform to those who wish to attend virtually.

The Opening Plenary on Thursday evening will feature NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson in an interview hosted by Sphinx's Founder, poetjournalist and social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin. The closing plenary will feature composer, pianist, educator Arturo O'Farrill interviewed by pianist and activist Lara Downes. Panels throughout the weekend cover topics such as Ceding Power From Every Seat | Dismantling Systemic Inequity in Classical Music, Going Global | Launching Your Intercontinental Career, Everyone is a Fundraiser | How to Ask for Money, Failing Forward | The Case for Radical Transparency, and Excellence as the Outcome of Diversity. Panelists include industry leaders such as Marcia Sells, Chief Diversity Officer and Assistant General Manager at The Metropolitan Opera; Simon Woods, President and CEO of the League of American Orchestras; Camille Delaney-McNeil, Director of the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles at the LA Phil; Lisa Richards Toney, President and CEO of APAP; composers and performers including Shawn E. Okpebholo, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Tamar-kali, Randall Goosby, Elena Urioste, Seth Parker Woods, and many more. The full conference schedule is available at www.SphinxConnect.org.

On January 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET in the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Sphinx hosts the final round of the Click Here, a national competition offering young Black and Latinx classical string players a chance to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges and to perform with and receive mentorship from established professional musicians. The 2024 competition will be judged by an illustrious panel to include Joseph Conyers, Principal Bass, Philadelphia Orchestra; violinist Randall Goosby; cellist Seth Parker Woods; Alasdair Tait, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of Young Classical Artists Trust; George Taylor, Professor of Viola at Eastman School of Music; violinist Elena Urioste; and John Zion, President & CEO of MKI Artists.

Finalists in both the Junior (Ages 17 and under) and Senior (Ages 18-30) divisions have the opportunity to perform with the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra (SSO), a unique all-Black and Latinx orchestra comprised of top professionals from around the country, and compete for a total of nearly $100,000 in prizes, including the top Robert Frederick Smith Prize. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund.

Detroit Public Television will televise the live concert and live streamed on the Sphinx Organization's Click Here and Facebook. Former laureates of the Sphinx Competition include artists such as Joseph Conyers, Sterling Elliott, Randall Goosby, Tai Murray, and Elena Urioste, all of whom have gone on to major orchestral and solo careers.

The Sphinx Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is a unique all-Black and Latinx orchestra comprised of top professionals from around the country. The SSO includes past and current members of the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Met Opera Orchestra, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Puerto Rico Symphonies, as well as faculty members of leading music institutions, including Peabody and New England Conservatories, Harlem School of the Arts, Rutgers University, and the University of Michigan.

SphinxConnect: Amplify Program Schedule

January 25-27, 2024

Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center | Detroit, MI

Learn More: www.SphinxConnect.org

Thursday, January 25, 2024

1:30pm - Young, Black, & Ready to Graduate

Brittney Bryanna Burgess - Program Coordinator for the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, The Juilliard School

Torrance Buntyn Jr. - Percussionist/Timpanist, Educator, Southern Methodist University

Brianna Garcon - Program Coordinator, National Community Partnerships, The Kennedy Center

Alexis V. Prescott - Graduate Advisor, Black Students' Union, Eastman School of Music

5:00pm - Networking for Introverts

Eric Salazar - Clarinetist/Composer/Arts Administrator

7:30pm - Opening Plenary

Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, Chair, National Endowment for the Arts

Aaron P. Dworkin, Poetjournalist/Founder/Professor of Arts Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Sphinx Organization/University of Michigan

Friday, January 26, 2024

9:00am - Ceding Power From Every Seat | Dismantling Systemic Inequity in Classical Music

Kerrien Suarez - President & CEO, Equity In The Center

Shea Scruggs - Chief Enrollment Officer, Curtis Institute of Music

Marcia Sells - Chief Diversity Officer & Assistant General Manager, Metropolitan Opera

Alexa Smith - Senior Director, Anti-Racism, Equity, Belonging, The Public Theater

Lecolion Washington- Executive Director, Community Music Center of Boston

9:40am - Music Opens Borders

Horacio Contreras - Cello Faculty, University of North Texas/Music Institute of Chicago

Maria Fernanda Castillo - Assistant Professor of Flute, University of Tennessee-Knoxville

Sarah Smith - Junior Strategist/SOLA Intern, dcm, Inc./Strings of Latin America

9:40am - Necessary Conversations | A Dress Rehearsal for Change

Esther Triggs - Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Interlochen Center for the Arts

10:20am - Activism in Philanthropy

Angelique Power - President & CEO, The Skillman Foundation

DeAnna Cummings - Program Director, McKnight Foundation

Koven J. Smith - Senior Director/Arts , John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Lane Harwell - Program Officer, Ford Foundation

11:00am - Calls & (New) Responses | Exploring empathy, understanding, and forgiveness as fuel for social change

Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) - Composer/Violinist/Educator, ASU/SOZO Artists

Anna Galura Summers - Artistic Administrator/Violinist, The Phoenix Symphony

Shawn E. Okpebholo -Composer

Tamar-kali - Vocalist, Composer & Performer

11:00am - PAC to the Future

Taneisha Nash Laird, President & CEO, Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center

Jenny Bilfield - President & CEO, Washington Performing Arts

Devin Hinzo - Artistic Administrator, Cal Performances, UC Berkeley

Mark F. Wilson - Executive Director, Zoellner Arts Center

2:00pm - Going Global | Launching Your Intercontinental Career

Victoria Robey OBE, Board Member, Sphinx Organization

Lydia Connolly - Director, Head of Artist Management, Harrison Parrott

Randall Goosby - Violinist

Alasdair Tait - President, YCAT (Young Classical Artists Trust)

Elena Urioste - Violinist, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective/Intermission

2:00pm - Amplifying Impact

DuMarkus Davis - Founder & CEO, Musicbuk

Aubrey Bergauer - CEO, Changing the Narrative

Drew Alexander Forde - Entrepreneur/Violist/Content Creator, Whole Soul Music LLC

Richard Lonsdorf - Executive Director, New Century Chamber Orchestra

2:40pm - The Post-Classical Musician | Exploring New Genres

Scott Tixier - Professor/Jazz Violinist/Composer, University of North Texas

Joy Guidry - Bassoonist/Composer/Performance Artist

Li(sa E.) Harris - Interdisciplinary Artist/Composer/Founder, Studio Enertia

Cleo Reed - Sound Designer/Composer/Performance Artist

3:20pm - Lifting Every Voice | Attracting, celebrating, and empowering future leaders at HBCUs

Dr. Demarr Woods - Chairperson of the Department of Music and Performing Arts, Hampton University

Dr. Lisa "Osunleti" Beckley-Roberts - Chair and Associate Professor, Jackson State University

Benjamin Grube - Director of Orchestras/Violinist, Texas Southern University

Byron G. Johnson - Director, Global Programs/Associate Professor of Music, Alcorn State University

3:20pm - Under 30 & Asking Questions

Ariel Shelton - Creative Consultant, Aery Consulting Services

Carlos García León - Individual Giving Manager, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jaime Sharp - Arts Leader/Cultural Innovator/Equity Strategist, Grantmakers in the Arts

Paula Wilson - Membership Engagement and Marketing Coordinator, Equity Arc

4:00pm - Everyone is a Fundraiser | How to Ask for Money

Antonio C. Cuyler - Professor & Principal Consultant, University of Michigan/Cuyler Consulting, LLC

Achia Floyd - Director of Foundation Relations and Community, Sphinx Organization

Arreon A. Harley-Emerson - President & CEO, Equity Sings

Mahmoud Said - Manager, Community Campaign & Engagement, ArtsWave

Andrea Thompson - Director of Development, Afro Latin Jazz Alliance

4:40pm - Black Music Seen LIVE

David A. Norville - Oboist & Media Producer, Black Orchestral Network

Dale Allmond Breidenthal - Violinist, LA Phil

Jennifer Arnold - Violist, Black Orchestral Network/Richmond Symphony/Cleveland Institute of Music

Joseph Conyers - Principal Bass, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Francisco Joubert Bernard - Bassoonist, Louisville Orchestra | University of Louisville5:20pm - Composing Inclusion

Vanessa Rose - Executive Director, American Composers Forum

Jordyn Davis - Composer, Bassist, Educator

Carolina Heredia - Director of Programs, American Composers Forum

Gary A. Padmore - Vice President, Education and Community Engagement, New York Philharmonic

Weston Sprott - Dean and Director of the Preparatory Division/Trombonist, The Juilliard School/Met Opera

5:20pm - Overture @ Connect

Gladys Gonzalez - Strings Educator, Hattiesburg Public Schools

Freddy Contreras - Associate Artistic Director, Trenton Music Makers/Capital Harmony Works

Maria Pia Bucco - Music Educator and Performer, Sphinx Organization

Michal Shein - Cellist/Teaching Artist, Cellisimo/NEC/Boston String Academy

Saturday, January 27, 2024

10:00am - From DHL to Green Card

Angelica "Angie" Durrell - Founder and CEO, INTEMPO

Andrea Restrepo - Orchestra Manager and Operations Assistant, Empire State Youth Orchestra

Brian Taylor - Goldstein, Arts & Entertainment Attorney, GG Arts Law

Roberto Arruda - Director of International Student Services, Berklee College of Music

10:00am - Shifting the Paradigm

Mark Williams - Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Charlotte Lee - President and Founder, Primo Artists

Christina Baker - Senior Director of Artist Management, Young Concert Artists

Thomas Mesa, Cellist 10:40am - Failing Forward | The Case for Radical Transparency

Lisa Richards Toney - President and CEO, Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP)

Anyania Muse - Managing Director IDEA & Operations, Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Edward Lewis - President & CEO, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

Terell Johnson - Executive Director, Chicago Philharmonic

11:20am - SOPA: More Than A Competition

Simon Woods - President and CEO, League of American Orchestras

Alan D. Valentine - President & CEO, The Nashville Symphony

Shantanique Moore - Flutist

Titus Underwood - Oboist, Nashville Symphony/Cincinnati Conservatory of Music

1:00pm - Radio Waves of Change | The Pivotal Role of Radio in Championing Artists of the Global Majority

LaRob K. Rafael - Producer/Host/Director, Hearing in Color/WFMT Chicago

James A. Muhammad - President, Classical California

Lydia Bangura - Soprano, University of Michigan

Cecelia Sharpe - Producer/Host, WRCJ

1:40pm - Expanding the Canon in Higher Education

Dr. Fredara Mareva Hadley - Ethnomusicologist, The Juilliard School

Dr. Charles Lwanga - Assistant Professor of Music (Ethnomusicology), University of Michigan

Dr. Liana Valente - Shared Voices Program Coordinator, The Denyce Graves Foundation

Dr. William Quillen - Dean of the Conservatory of Music/Professor of Musicology, Oberlin Conservatory

1:40pm - Where Do We Go From Here?

Brandon Neal - Producer, Creative Enterprise, Office of the President, The Juilliard School

Dr. Lori Hicks - Director of Opera, UNC Chapel Hill

Jennifer Bowman - Director of Community & Learning, Houston Grand Opera

Melanie Bacaling - Opera Director, The Metropolitan Opera2:20pm - PGM Leadership & How to Navigate White-Led Systems

Armando Castellano - Artistic Director/French Horn, Quinteto Latino

3:00pm - Excellence as the Outcome of Diversity

Tom Poster - Pianist, Founder, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective

Berginald Rash - Clarinetist/Curator/Board of Directors, Chamber Music Scotland/Crash Ensemble

Seth Parker Woods - Cellist

Melissa Muñoz - Trumpeter/Program Manager/Educator, Kaufman Music Center

3:00pm - Nurturing Multiracial Identity

Scott Cecil - Director, Prohibited Media

André Solomon - Community Knowledge Manager/Flutist, Creative Generation

Anjali Lalani - Program Administrator, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Nexus - DEI Specialist, Dear Nexus4:20pm -Closing Plenary

Arturo O'Farrill - Composer/Pianist/Educator, Afro Latin Jazz Alliance/UCLA

Lara Downes - Pianist, Rising Sun Music

27th Annual Sphinx Competition Information

Junior Honors Concert:

Friday, January 26 at 12:00pm ET (In Person and Livestream)

Max M. and Marjorie S Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Information: Click Here

Tickets: www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/23-24-winter/sphinx-competition-2024-finals-concert

Sphinx Symphony Orchestra

Joseph Young, conductor

JUNIOR DIVISION PRIZES (Ages 17 and under)

1st Place - $10,000, solo appearances with major orchestras, and nationally-broadcast radio appearance on From the Top

2nd Place - $5,000

3rd Place - $3,000

Senior Division Finals Concert:

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm ET (In Person and Livestream)

Max M. and Marjorie S Fisher Music Center | Detroit, MI

Information: Click Here

Tickets: www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/23-24-winter/sphinx-competition-2024-finals-concert

Sphinx Symphony Orchestra

Joseph Young, conductor

SENIOR DIVISION PRIZES (Ages 18 - 30)

1st Place - $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize and solo appearances with major orchestras

2nd Place - $20,000

3rd Place - $10,000

Audience Choice - $5,000

2024 Sphinx Competition Jury Panel:

Joseph Conyers - Principal Bass, Philadelphia Orchestra

Randall Goosby - Violinist

Seth Parker Woods - Cellist

Alasdair Tait - Chief Executive & Artistic Director, Young Classical Artists Trust

George Taylor - Professor of Viola, Eastman School of Music

Elena Urioste - Violinist

John Zion - President & CEO, MKI Artists

About Sphinx Organization

The Sphinx Organization is a social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Sphinx's four program areas - Education & Access, Artist Development, Performing Artists, and Arts Leadership - form a pipeline that develops and supports diversity and inclusion in classical music at every level: music education, artists performing on stage, the repertoire and programming being performed, the communities represented in audiences, and the artistic and administrative leadership within the field. Sphinx programs reach more than 100,000 students and artists, as well as live and broadcast audiences of more than two million annually, with an overall digital reach of 60 million. The organization has invested more than $11M in the careers of Black and Latinx artists through its work with 375 partners worldwide. Read more about Sphinx's programs at Click Here.

View the "Sphinx Organization: A 25-year Journey" timeline Click Here.

Photo Credit: Craig Gorkiewicz