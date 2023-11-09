See Pianist Jenny Lin In Recital at Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall

Founded by pianist Terry Eder in 2015, the critically acclaimed Key Pianists concert series returns to Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with a recital by internationally noted Jenny Lin on Saturday afternoon, December 2, at 2 pm. Ms. Lin's program includes works by Valentin Silvestrov, Philip Glass, Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Liszt, and Schubert. Full program details follow:

Valentin Silvestrov The Messenger

Philip Glass Distant Figure - Passacaglia for Solo Piano

Philip Glass Modern Love Waltz

Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude and Fugue Op. 87 No. 2 in A-Minor

Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude and Fugue Op. 87 No. 7 in A-Major

Dmitri Shostakovich Polka (from The Golden Age)

Dmitri Shostakovich Waltz No. 2 (arr. Noack)

~ Intermission ~

Igor Stravinsky Sonata (1924)

Franz Schubert Ständchen (arr. Liszt)

Franz Liszt Après une Lecture de Dante (Fantasia quasi Sonata)

Tickets at $40 (and $35 for students and seniors) are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, and at $49 by phone through Carnegie Charge at 212-247-7800 as well as online at Click Here. For more information, please visit pianist Jenny Lin's website.

Pianist Jenny Lin has made a name for herself on the world stage, thanks to her "remarkable technical command," and "gift for melodic flow." (The New York Times) The Washington Post has extolled her "confident fingers" and "spectacular technique," while Gramophone has described has as an "exceptionally sensitive pianist."

Born in Taiwan, raised in Austria, and now living in New York, Ms. Lin was educated in Europe and the United States. She has built an international reputation distinguished by inventive collaborations with many artists and has performed widely with renowned orchestras, including the American Symphony Orchestra, NDR and SWR German Radio Orchestras, the RAI National Symphony Orchestras, and with numerous conductors including Lothat Zagrosek, Jiri Starek, Urs Schneider, Alexander Mickelthwate, Kek-Tjiang Lim, Wen-Pin Chien, Peter Bay, James Bagwell, Celso Antunes, and Daniel Raiskin. She has premiered piano concertos by Stefano Gervasoni, Valentin Silvestrov, Unsuk Chin, and Haralabos Stafylakis. Ms. Lin has been presented in performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, BAM Next Wave, Spoleto USA, the Schleswig-Holstein Festival, and elsewhere.

Ms. Lin has a close affinity with Philip Glass, whose Etudes she performs internationally, and which inspired her to embark on a commissioning initiative, "The Etudes Project." She is the featured pianist in Elliot Goldenthal's original motion picture score for Julie Taymor's film The Glorias, and the central figure in Cooking for Jenny by Felix Cabez for Elemental Films, a musical documentary portraying her journey to Spain, among other media appearances such as CBS Sunday Morning and NPR's Performance Today. Her discography numbers more than 50 recordings.

Fluent in English, German, Mandarin, and French, Ms. Lin holds a bachelor's degree in German Literature from The Johns Hopkins University and studied music at the Hochschule für Musik, and at the Peabody Conservatory. A Steinway artist, she lives in New York City with her family and serves on the faculty of the Mannes College of Music/The New School. Ms. Lin was recently appointed Executive Director of the Manchester Music Festival, effective fall 2023, to begin overseeing its 50th anniversary season.

Key Pianists Concert Series was conceived by Artistic Director Terry Eder in 2015 to fill a niche in New York concert life. "Many wonderful pianists performing with wisdom, insight, sensitivity, and beauty have not had the opportunity to perform often, if at all, for New York audiences. These stellar artists, as well as their audiences, deserve an event to share this extraordinary music-making." The critically acclaimed concert series presents pianists in repertoire of special significance to them, as developed over time and experience.