Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From The Exchange For Young Person's Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra has received a $35,000 grant from The Exchange in support of the 2023-2024 Young Person's Concerts (YPC). Sarasota Orchestra's YPC are experienced by nearly 9,000 students annually and have been presented since 1953. This live orchestra concert experience for fourth and fifth grade students combines a year-long curriculum in schools with a field trip to see the professional Sarasota Orchestra in concert.

“For many students, attending the Young Person's Concerts is their first time experiencing a live orchestra and it can open up a world of possibility for them,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “The dedication of The Exchange to the arts and young people's access to music education in the Sarasota area is truly commendable and we are tremendously grateful.”

The 2023-2024 Young Person's Concerts will be held October 2 and 4-6, 2023 at the North Port Performing Arts Center and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with eight daytime concerts over the four days. The curriculum guide was developed by a team of area music teachers and the Sarasota Orchestra Education Department; it includes detailed lesson plans with information on the featured composers, specific pieces, and general music vocabulary. The 2023-2024 YPC will feature the return of conductor Christopher Confessore, along with narrator Gregory Smith. This year, there will also be a free family concert at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 6 at the Van Wezel.

“It has been a privilege to have been given the opportunity to support Sarasota Orchestra for the past 61 years,” said Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO of The Exchange. “This would not have been possible without the support of the community: volunteers, consigners, customers and donors. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a child express themselves through music. By working together, we have been able to bring joy, music appreciation and lots of smiles to countless youth—we are grateful.”

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2023-2024 season and programs, visit Click Here.

The Exchange is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization with a central purpose of supporting and enriching a variety of programs for local cultural organizations. Funds for this purpose are realized through a consignment operation in which merchandise is accepted either for donation or for consignment to be sold in its store. Grants and scholarships derived from the earnings of this store are used to enrich and strengthen arts-related programs and to encourage creativity in organizations and individuals throughout the community. Visit http://sarasotawex.com/ to learn more.

Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight, and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit Click Here.